Gambia: Ansarudeen Foundation Gives Food Aid to 41 Families

28 July 2020
The Point (Banjul)
By Sanna Jallow

United Kingdom branch of Ansarudeen Foundation in collaboration with Jamiyatul Nasrul Fayda in The Gambia has recently donated food aid to 41 families. The items include bags of rice and sugar, cooking oil, and onion, amounting 71, 135 Dalasi.

Ansarudeen is a non-profit organisation to support needy people and families within The Gambian communities as "Talibas" and intend to continue supporting.

Amadou Sillah, president of the Foundation said they are distributing food aid to the less privilege to support them due to the Covid-19 pandemic as their contribution to help the Gambia government.

"We hope this will make a positive impact on the communities during this hard period as so many Gambians have lost their jobs."

Ebrima Cham, also known as Bai Cham, one of the founders based in the UK, said they find it necessary to support their fellow Gambians in this period. He added that the world is facing economic crises including The Gambia due to the coronavirus pandemic, saying it is important for people to stand together and support each other as one.

Dodou Bittaye, a beneficiary thanked the foundation for their kind gesture, saying the gesture will make a great impact on their lives as most of them have lost their jobs.

