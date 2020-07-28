Namibia: 'Namib Blue' Soon to Set Sail

28 July 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Arlana Shikongo

Namibia's first ever locally grown blueberries are set to hit the foreign market next month.

The berries, which are being sold and marketed under the trading name 'Namib Blue', are earmarked for both Namibian and international consumption, with exports to markets across Europe, Asia and the Indian Ocean islands of Mauritius, Maldives and Seychelles expected to begin next month.

This yield is the work of local company Mashare Berries Farming, a subsidiary of Mashare Irrigation, which produces a variety of grains and vegetables such as maize, wheat, sorghum, potatoes, onions and cabbages for the local market.

Sales and marketing specialist at Mashare Henriette le Grange said their aim remains to supply blueberries locally, however, Namibia's market for the fruit is known to be small.

"The aim is to supply locally as many blueberries as the market can absorb, and export the rest. The Namibian market is historically small, but we believe it can increase substantially through the supply of high quality fresh fruit," she said in response to questions by The Namibian.

While the berries have already hit local shelves, harvesting on the 20-hectare development located close to the Kavango River between Mashare and Mupapama villages in the Kavango East region is set to continue until late October.

However, Mashare has set its aim much higher than this and a much greater yield is anticipated.

"We are projecting a yield of up to 150 tonnes, as different varieties reach maturity. Ultimately, within the next five years we would like to expand blueberry cultivation across 200 hectares to 300 hectares of land in the region," said Mashare project director Albert Basson.

Basson believes the blueberry project is an indication of the enormous agricultural potential Namibia has, even amid its arid and semi-arid conditions.

He chalked this up to the custom irrigation designs provided through South African irrigation company Cherry Irrigation.

Mashare worked in partnership with Cherry Irrigation -- a company specialising in the design and implementation of all types of agricultural irrigation systems -- to achieve this first harvest.

"We partnered with Cherry Irrigation after seeing their success with custom system designs for blueberry plantations in South Africa," Basson said.

Cherry Irrigation country manager in Namibia Willem Mostert said while his team was pleasantly surprised by the successful harvest, they expected it to be a success from the onset.

"A few years ago, no one would have dreamed that you could grow high-quality blueberries in a country as dry as this. We're proving what's possible with the right planning, infrastructure and management in place.

"The next plan is the export, and that's the big plan on the blueberry side because it is a very high value crop. Quality tests, the pictures - all that speaks for itself. You can see it's top quality stuff," he said.

Cherry Irrigation executive director Charles Cherry said he believes the success of the pilot project attests to the enormous untapped potential arid and semi-arid regions possess.

"The outlay of quality equipment, custom designs, smart technologies and AI (artificial intelligence) monitoring solutions may cost more initially. But for crops like blueberries that are highly sensitive to climatic conditions and soil and water quality, we believe this approach is crucial to success.

"If you do it right, look at what you can achieve," he said.

