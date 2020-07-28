Kenya: AFC Leopards Deny Courting Former Coach

AFC Leopards have strongly denied claims of pursuing the signature of their former coach Luc Eymael, who was on Monday fired by Young African Sports Club (Yanga SC) over racist remarks.

Immediately after being sacked, it was reported that the Belgian tactician was the front-runner for the leading role at AFC Leopards.

But club chairman Dan Shikanda said Antony Kimani, acting on interim basis since last year following the departure of Casa Mbungo, will remain the head coach of the squad as the 13-time league champions prepare for next season.

"Kimani has done a commendable job even under immense financial constraints, and has our full support. We don't want to bring in a foreigner and later fail to pay him as has been the case before," Shikanda said.

Eymael is on record calling Tanzanian football fans dogs also compared them to monkeys in an astonishing tirade after a 1-1 draw with Mtibwa Sugar in their last league match over the weekend.

The draw saw Yanga finish second n the Tanzania Premier League as the 60-year-old tore in the club's supporters, claiming they were ignorant about football, and lambasting the conditions he had been working in since arriving in Tanzania this year.

Eymael also proceeded to accuse the referee of biased officiating, claiming that the country's officials were favouring Yanga's rivals, Simba SC.

Eymael's comments were not well received by the club's management that decided to part ways with him.

After quitting AFC Leopards in 2013, the tactician known for speaking his mind and making controversial remarks, joined Al-Merreikh SC of Sudan, South African Premier League side Polokwane City, Free State Stars also of South Africa, Tala'ea El Gaish in Belgium, Black Leopards in South Africa before moving to Yanga in January.

The Belgian coach was quick to apologize on social media, but Yanga on Monday morning confirmed they have sacked the outspoken coach.

Back to AFC Leopards, Shikanda confirmed that forward Vincent Oburu has refused to extend his contract, confirming rumours of his links with Wazito FC.