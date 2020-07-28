Kenya: State Suspends Covid-19 Cash Aid for Players

27 July 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By David Kwalimwa

The government has temporarily suspended the distribution of relief funds to local footballers in order to first scrutinise the list of beneficiaries, Nation Sport has established.

A Sh20 million stimulus package that was drawn from the Sports Fund was unveiled by Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed in May.

Select Kenyan Premier League (KPL) and Women Premier League (WPL) players were to each pocket Sh10,000 monthly in May, June, and July as per the terms of this initiative.

The aid package was meant to cushion the players from the effects of the coronavirus after football activities were temporarily halted in March.

The first installment was dispatched on time by May 30, but since then, only Sofapaka FC have received the second batch.

"I can confirm my players have received the Covid-19 funds for two months," Elly Kalekwa, the Kenyan Premier League side owner, told Nation Sport.

Meanwhile, Mathare United chairman Bob Munro said that his team was asked to submit fresh particulars of the beneficiaries.

"They (Sports Ministry of officials) have requested the name, ID number and telephone contact of the recipient, be it the player or club official," he explained.

"We are hopeful the beneficiaries can receive the funds as soon as possible. These are tough times and the players have suffered since the coronavirus struck."

Sources at the Kencom House- based Sports Ministry indicate the funds could be dispatched as from Wednesday.

