Zimbabwe: Police Looking for Sikhala, Kunaka

At least 14 political activists, including MDC-Alliance deputy chair Job Sikhala and Amalgamated Rural Teachers' Union of Zimbabwe (ARTUZ) president Obert Masaraure, are on the police wanted list over unspecified reasons.

Others who are on the run are MDC Alliance member Makomborero Haruziviishe, MDC-Alliance national youth organiser Godfrey Kurauone, MDC youth secretary general Ostallos Siziba, Tajamuka/ Sesijikile leader Promise Mkwananzi, former MDC-Alliance City of Harare councillor Denford Ngadziore, MDC-Alliance official Allan Moyo and MDC-Alliance youth leader Obey Sithole.

National Patriotic Front official Jimmy Kunaka, Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions president Peter Mutasa, ARTUZ secretary-general Robson Chere, MDC-Alliance youth spokesperson Stephen Chuma and Godfrey Tsenengamu, leader of a pressure group called Front for Economic Emancipation in Zimbabwe (FEEZ).

In a statement last night, national police spokesman Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said: "The Zimbabwe Republic Police is appealing to members of the public to supply with information on the location of the activists.

"The activists are being sought by the Police CID Law and Order Department for an interview. Anyone with information to contact police on telephone numbers 0242 748836, 703631 or WhatsApp 0712800197."

The opposition politicians are suspected to be some of the organisers of the July 31 demonstrations with the aim of unseating a constitutionally-elected Government.

There are reports that a number of Western embassies are the brains and funders of the demonstration.

The US Embassy in Harare has reportedly pumped in US$300 000, with each ordinary demonstrator set to pocket US$20 for participating, while the organisers will get much more for their "bravery".

But Government has indicated that while the country will keep the re-engagement route open, it will not be bullied into surrendering its sovereignty by Western countries working with local political activists to overthrow the ruling Zanu PF.

Briefing journalists on Saturday, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa said the arrest of Hopewell Chin'ono and Jacob Ngarivhume had nothing to do with their alleged fight against corruption, but their involvement in plans to overthrow the Government.

She dismissed attempts by the US and her allies to sully the Second Republic's image by concocting lies that Chin'ono was abducted when he was arrested under the country's laws.

The duo has since appeared in court charged with "incitement to participate in a gathering with intent to promote public violence, breaches of peace or bigotry", and were remanded in custody.