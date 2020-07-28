Zimbabwe: Karate Exploring All Options

Zimbabwe Karate Union president, Joe Rugwete, says although they have continued with most of the administrative work, and plans for their events lined up for this year, they were considering other options.

Karate is one of the many disciplines which might have to wait a bit longer before they can re-open for competitions.

Some of the regional events, including the African Union Sports Council Region Five Championships, were pushed back to next year.

"With regards to local tournaments, we are continuing with our preparations to make sure that all these tournaments happen.

"What we are not doing are things that we can't do because of lockdown.

"Our athletes are training at home, individually, and our officials are doing their part as we plan for resumption.

"We might not be able to do all our events this year. What we are doing is we are dealing with the lost opportunity.

"Where we were supposed to have provincials, and national events, we are not writing them off. They will be held over a period when it's possible.

"Certain events will be rolled over to next year, so we might have a busy year in 2021."

Rugwete said they were going to have a busy schedule when they resume.

"We are saying we can have our events in the next possible period," said Rugwete. "Karate has to continue, we have to continue to develop our athletes with our focus on younger athletes.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Sport Zimbabwe By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"So, it will be busier when we resume.

"What we have done, regularly, is to speak with our affiliates, that is the styles, to ask what they are doing.

"They are doing online training, sending videos and interacting with the athletes."

The ZKU president said their first event, in the event they re-open, will be the Japanese tournament, which is an annual event.

The tournament feature both semi-contact and full contact styles.

"It's one of the activities that was lined up and, in the event it's practically possible to hold events, it's one of the events we are going to have.

"It was the last event affected, so it will be the first event to be considered.

"Then, we have junior championships, provincial championships and regional championships, those are some of the activities we are looking at as soon as it is possible to have events."