Zimbabwe: Rhinos Secure Sponsor

Black Rhinos have secured a new title sponsor.

The army side were one of the four Premiership teams affected by the withdrawal of NetOne, from sponsoring football activities, three months ago.

The telecommunications giant used to bankroll CAPS United, Dynamos and Chapungu.

The company decided to stop football sponsorship to channel their resources towards the national fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

Black Rhinos have since secured other partners.

Team spokesperson, Edward Mutukwa, yesterday said the sponsor's identity will be revealed at the launch to be held just before the season starts.

"Yes, we have secured a sponsor who will back us for the next couple of seasons," said Mutukwa.

"We cannot divulge the name of the sponsor at the moment.

"But, I can safely say we are now tying the loose ends of the deal.

"We are very happy, as Black Rhinos, to have managed to secure this partnership.

"Football becomes easy with sponsorship and we are lucky to have partnered our new sponsors.

"We are grateful to NetOne who were with us previously."

Meanwhile, the club have effected a 100 percent increment to their players' salaries.

"We are very aware of the plight of our players and members of the staff during difficult times like these.

"We have, therefore, effected a 100 percent pay increase for our players, in line with our policy of making sure our team's morale is kept high.

"The league has not started, as yet, and the players are not performing their contractual duties but then we should understand it's not anyone's fault that the season hasn't started.

"The coronavirus pandemic has brought about untold suffering but we will do everything to cushion our players, just to make sure they have food on the table.

"The players had geared up for the start of the season but here we are. We will continue supporting them in every way possible."