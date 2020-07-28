Zimbabwe: Jari Determined to Fulfil Olympic Dream

28 July 2020
The Herald (Harare)
By Ellina Mhlanga

Lond-distance runner, Munyaradzi Jari, says he is not letting the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic derail his efforts to fulfil his dream of qualifying for the Olympic Games.

Jari is one of the several long-distance runners shortlisted for the Games that were rescheduled for July 23 to August 8, 2021.

"My plans have not changed. What has just happened is I have adjusted my training programme," he said.

"I was hoping, by now, we would have had some races. So, for now, it's just about keeping fit and staying in shape in case we have a race.

"There is the Athens marathon in November and the World Half marathon. If we fail to get any races this year, we will have to wait for January.

"I think sometimes certain things just happen without a warning and you are not prepared for it.

"But, when it happens, you have to adjust although it's frustrating because you would have made plans and set targets for yourself.

"Remember, training needs a lot of money."

The Athens Marathon is set for November 8 and registration opened on July 3 while the World Half marathon is scheduled for October 17.

Zimbabwe is hoping to send a representative for the World Half marathon in Gdynia, Poland.

The 30-year-old Jari, who is with the Zimbabwe Republic Police, is happy with the support he has been getting from his employer.

Jari represented the country at the World Championships last year alongside Isaac Mpofu and Ngonidzashe Ncube in men's marathon.

"I am grateful to ZRP because they have allowed me to train from now until December," he said.

"I have been doing some light training, twice a day, just to remain fit. So, it's usually an hour of jogging.

"For the past three, or four months, I have been training alone.

"But, now, some athletes are starting to come back, so I have (Collen) Makaza and some boys.

"This situation is not going to deter me from pursuing my goal. I have actually become more determined.

"Age is also something I have to consider and, so, if an opportunity comes along, I have to utilise it because you never know, you may not get that chance again.

"This year I didn't compete in any events because I just wanted to concentrate on qualifying for the Olympics, so I'm channelling all my energy on qualifying events."

However, Jari said there is need for the national association, and other stakeholders, to come on board and support their efforts towards qualification instead of waiting to intervene when they have qualified.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
France, U.S. May Intervene As Mozambique Insurgency Intensifies
Big Brother Naija 2019 Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Shock as Zindzi Mandela Dies in South Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.