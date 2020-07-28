South Africa: Two Suspects Arrested for Suspected Stolen Goods

28 July 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

On Sunday, 26 July 2020, members of Van Zylsrus SAPS were busy with patrol duty at about 21:30, when they saw a suspicious white Toyota bakkie at the farms on a gravel road to Severn. The vehicle was searched and found loaded with suspected stolen solar panels to the value of R200 000-00.

A 38-year- old man who was the driver was arrested after failing to explain to the officers about the solar panels. Later on, a second suspect, aged 37, was also arrested for the very same case and the bakkie was also confiscated.

The two suspects will appear before the local magistrate Court soon on a charge of possession of suspected stolen goods.

The District Commissioner of the John Taolo Gaetsewe (JTG) Cluster, Major General Johan Bean commended Lt. Col. Du Plessis and and Cst Tshekoeng for their marvellous work.

General Bean also urged the farming communities to report any suspicious activities to the police.

Read the original article on SAPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SAPS

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
France, U.S. May Intervene As Mozambique Insurgency Intensifies
Big Brother Naija 2019 Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Shock as Zindzi Mandela Dies in South Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.