South Africa: Two Suspects Arrested for Suspected Stolen Goods

press release

On Sunday, 26 July 2020, members of Van Zylsrus SAPS were busy with patrol duty at about 21:30, when they saw a suspicious white Toyota bakkie at the farms on a gravel road to Severn. The vehicle was searched and found loaded with suspected stolen solar panels to the value of R200 000-00.

A 38-year- old man who was the driver was arrested after failing to explain to the officers about the solar panels. Later on, a second suspect, aged 37, was also arrested for the very same case and the bakkie was also confiscated.

The two suspects will appear before the local magistrate Court soon on a charge of possession of suspected stolen goods.

The District Commissioner of the John Taolo Gaetsewe (JTG) Cluster, Major General Johan Bean commended Lt. Col. Du Plessis and and Cst Tshekoeng for their marvellous work.

General Bean also urged the farming communities to report any suspicious activities to the police.