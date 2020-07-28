South Africa: How Long Should I Isolate or Quarantine For?

analysis

This is the first of a series of Expert Advisories on how to respond to Covid-19 which will be published from time to time by Maverick Citizen. By The Scientists Collective.

This series is co-written by some of South Africa's leading medical scientists and academics, including some members of the Ministerial Advisory Committee (MAC) on Covid-19. Although not written for or on behalf of the MAC, much of whose important advice is being lost in the corridors of government, it is intended to provide practical life-saving advice based on the best emerging knowledge and evidence of Covid-19.

We are learning all the time, so it is highly likely that advice will change as we learn more about the virus, so keep an eye on any new recommendations. However, the basic principles explained in this series will stand and help inform your decisions.

"If I have Covid-19, how long should I stay away from work and self-isolate from other people?"

"If I have been in contact with someone who has Covid-19, for how long should I quarantine?"

"What should we advise workers, employers and their household contacts?"

It sometimes appears that the public is being given conflicting advice in media interviews, slide sets from the...