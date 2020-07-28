South Africa: Ex-BEE Partners of African Bank Seek ConCourt Aid in R2.1 Billion Claim

analysis

In their application to the Constitutional Court for leave to appeal against a decision made by the Supreme Court of Appeal earlier in July, the former black economic empowerment partners of African Bank urged the courts to break fresh ground.

Shareholders have an enormous benefit when investing in a company of limited liability, which means they are responsible for the debts of a company only to the extent of the value of the shares they hold. But the opposite seems to apply too: a series of cases has held that this benefit also limits their ability to make claims on the directors when their shares get whacked. Some shareholders want to test the constitutionality of this finding.

The Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) in its ruling on July 3 put a strong emphasis on the common law, derived from age-old custom and court precedent, as opposed to the sections of the new Companies Act, which came into effect in May 2011.

The BEE partners, Hlumisa and Eyomhlaba, are seeking to claim R2.1-billion from the 10 former directors of African Bank Investments Limited (Abil) and African Bank as well as the bank's former auditor, Deloitte, in a case they filed...