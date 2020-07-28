South Africa: Government's R340 Billion Infrastructure Investment Announced, to Acclaim... and Misgivings

analysis

The government has gazetted infrastructure projects worth R340bn. Whether these see the light of day remains to be seen. The government has an appalling track record when it comes to big projects, but things might be changing.

Roughly 50 strategic infrastructure projects and 12 special projects worth R340-billion with the potential to create 290,000 jobs have been gazetted by the minister for public works and infrastructure and are mere months from being implemented.

This is the first tangible outcome of months of work driven by the minister, Patricia de Lille, and the head of infrastructure investment in the Presidency, Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, who have been driving a process that aims to present viable, bankable, executable projects to the private sector for funding.

The projects have been gazetted to fast-track the approvals required to get them moving, explained Ramokgopa in an online press conference hosted on Monday 27 July.

"It is not uncommon for a water use licence, or a land rezoning process to take 18 months or longer. We want to truncate this process - the economy needs to recover, the construction sector to revive, and we want to deal with the inefficiencies of the state."

He says work on...