South Africa: SA Teacher Goes Missing in Wuhan Just Before Repatriation Flight Takes Off

A stranded South African teacher, distressed by the strain of trying for months to get home from China, disappeared from Wuhan airport just before he was due to board a repatriation flight.

A private charter repatriation flight left the Chinese city of Wuhan without one of its South African passengers after he walked out of the airport.

The flight left the city early on Monday, taking long-stranded South Africans and Zimbabweans home at last.

Mojalefa Motlhakoana's distressed mother, Louisa Motlhakoana, told Daily Maverick that her 35-year-old son was now lost in Wuhan. Although he had been suffering from depression before, the stress of the weeks and months of delays and cancelled repatriation flights seemed to have precipitated a breakdown over the past few days.

Just before the Maple Aviation repatriation flight departed Wuhan early on Monday, Mojalefa broke away from the rest of the group and walked out of the airport, disappearing into the city.

A CCTV security camera image shows him wheeling a trolley with his luggage out of the building.

Louisa Motlhakoana said her son had been under close surveillance and care from other members of the stranded group because they had noticed his mental state deteriorating sharply...