South Africa: SA Teacher Goes Missing in Wuhan Just Before Repatriation Flight Takes Off

28 July 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Peter Fabricius

A stranded South African teacher, distressed by the strain of trying for months to get home from China, disappeared from Wuhan airport just before he was due to board a repatriation flight.

A private charter repatriation flight left the Chinese city of Wuhan without one of its South African passengers after he walked out of the airport.

The flight left the city early on Monday, taking long-stranded South Africans and Zimbabweans home at last.

Mojalefa Motlhakoana's distressed mother, Louisa Motlhakoana, told Daily Maverick that her 35-year-old son was now lost in Wuhan. Although he had been suffering from depression before, the stress of the weeks and months of delays and cancelled repatriation flights seemed to have precipitated a breakdown over the past few days.

Just before the Maple Aviation repatriation flight departed Wuhan early on Monday, Mojalefa broke away from the rest of the group and walked out of the airport, disappearing into the city.

A CCTV security camera image shows him wheeling a trolley with his luggage out of the building.

Louisa Motlhakoana said her son had been under close surveillance and care from other members of the stranded group because they had noticed his mental state deteriorating sharply...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
France, U.S. May Intervene As Mozambique Insurgency Intensifies
Big Brother Naija 2019 Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Shock as Zindzi Mandela Dies in South Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.