South Africa: Protest Demanding Toilets Turns Violent in Uitenhage

28 July 2020
GroundUp (Cape Town)
By Thamsanqa Mbovane

Traffic was disrupted on Rocklands Road as protesters burnt a bread truck in Uitenhage on Tuesday morning. Photo: Thamsanqa Mbovane

Over 100 protesters from Bobani Village informal settlement disrupted traffic on Rocklands Road, Uitenhage, for about three hours on Tuesday morning, demanding toilets. A bread truck was torched.

The protesters blew whistles in the early hours to wake up residents and went from shack to shack, telling those who did not want to join the demonstration that they will not be given a toilet if the protest is successful.

"They said I will relieve myself in the bush ... for the rest of my life ... if I drag my feet, so I decided to join them because I also need a toilet," said Andile Memani.

With over 3,000 shacks, Bobani Village is the biggest informal settlement in Uitenhage. Residents are waiting for 846 toilets to be built in a Covid-19 related municipal plan. But the construction had been stopped.

Vaughn Naidoo was driving the bread truck from Port Elizabeth to Rosedale spaza shops near KwaLanga when he was stopped by protesters and surrounded.

All 66 crates, about 600 loaves of bread were looted and Naidoo's two mobile phones stolen.

"I had to walk away and saw them burning the truck," he said.

Ward 45 Councillor Siphiwo Plaatjies (ANC) said the delay in constructing the toilets and "everything" in the village was because there were "peace talks" in a secret location between area 11 committees, the first committee of seven members, who fled the area, the current committee leaders and municipal officials.

Plaatjies said, "Tomorrow at 11am we will be there with the main contractor who will build the toilets. The delay was not caused by the municipality."

Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said a bread truck and a breakdown truck were torched. He described it as "a hit and run protest". No arrests were made. He said police are monitoring the situation.

GroundUp is being sued after we exposed dodgy Lottery deals involving millions of rands. Please help fund our defence. You can support us via Givengain, Snapscan, EFT, PayPal or PayFast.

Read the original article on GroundUp.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 GroundUp. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: GroundUp

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
France, U.S. May Intervene As Mozambique Insurgency Intensifies
Big Brother Naija 2019 Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Shock as Zindzi Mandela Dies in South Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.