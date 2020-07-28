Kenya: Gor Mahia Release Tanzanian Winger Dickson Ambudo

Gor Mahia have officially released Tanzanian winger Dickson Ambudo. Also released by the club is goalkeeper Fredrick Odhiambo.

The club announced the release of the duo on Monday with Ambudo's contract having ended while Odhiambo was given a release letter and has confirmed he is headed to money bags, Wazito.

Odhiambo has been K'Ogalo's third choice goalkeeper for the past four seasons and is looking for a new challenge at Wazito where he will vie for the goalkeeping slot with Wazito custodian Bixente Otieno after the release of Kevin Omondi last month.

Speaking to Nairobi News from his home in Mwanza, Ambudo confirmed that his contract ends this month and he had been informed by K'Ogalo management that it wouldn't be renewed.

"My contract has not been renewed by Gor Mahia and even before their communication, I was also free to join a new team given that they owed me more than three months salaries in arrears," he said.

"I thank Gor Mahia for the time I had with them. It is a great club which can conquer African football if it solves the financial issues that has been a major setback and always leads to departure of dependable players," he added.

Gor Mahia also confirmed Ambudo's departure with an appreciation to the player on the club's Twitter handle.

"We wish Dickson Ambundo all the best after his loan deal at the club ended and has since returned to Tanzania. We appreciate every bit of his efforts while at Gor Mahia," the club tweeted.

However, Ambudo was non committal on whether he would follow up on his dues saying he would consult with his agent Babu Ally then come up with informed decision on the issue.

Ambudo also revealed that he has received offers from a number of clubs in Tanzania and Uganda and is still weighing his options. But there already reports that he is most likely to join Simba.

The 22-year-old speedy winger joined K'Ogalo in July last year from Tanzanian Premier League side, Alliance on a one-year contract.

Ambundo was earmarked as a replacement for Francis Kahata who left Gor Mahia for Tanzanian giants Simba SC and was lively in his first few games.

He made his debut for the Gor Mahia in the Cecafa Kagame Cup in Rwanda last year but gradually fell down the pecking order. He scored six goals for Gor Mahia.

Ambundo has been staying at his hometown, Mwanza, since the season was suspended in early March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Gor Mahia is rebuilding the team ahead of next season and has already confirmed the capture of highly-rated custodian Levis Opiyo from Nairobi City Stars.

Others on the radar of the club are teenage sensation Benson Omala and immediate former Wazito FC striker Derick Otanga.