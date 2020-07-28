South Africa: The Labia Reinvents Itself - Again

analysis

Forget about the giant pay-TV online services like Netflix, Showmax or DStv, the really cool arthouse movies have always been at The Labia in Cape Town. Now they're streaming to a computer near you for the price of a single ticket. Here's the back story.

There were once bioscopes that had Saturday matinees where, for a few shillings, you could sit in the dark and inch your hand northwards from your girlfriend's knee and hope to smear her lipstick by the Pathe Newsreel.

An unwritten rule reserved the front rows for wide-eyed kids spilling popcorn and Coke, and back rows for overheated teenagers. Charlton Heston, John Wayne, Elvis Presley and Rock Hudson taught boys to be men and girls learned how to attract them from the likes of Elizabeth Taylor, Doris Day and Audrey Hepburn.

These days, in place of bioscopes, are shoebox cinemas in malls lined up like railway platforms and the kids make out in their cars. The playhouse atmosphere with wood panelling, scuffed red carpets and clippies (people who clip the tickets) with dented torches has gone - well, almost.

After more than 70 years of bums on seats and curtain calls, The Labia Theatre is not...