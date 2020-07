The parliament building will be temporarily closed for business from 28 July till 9 August after a National Council staff member tested positive for Covid-19.

Public relations officer David Nahogandja said the building is a common area used by members and staff of both houses of parliament.

"Members and staff of the National Assembly will for the above-mentioned period be working from home. Staff members will resume normal work on Monday 10 August unless advised otherwise," he said.