South Africa: Nathi Nhleko's World - Tree of Origin Trumps Democratic Law - and Whose Laws Are These Anyway?

Nhleko appeared before the Zondo commission to give evidence after being implicated by several witnesses in the capture of the law enforcement cluster during his term as minister of police in Jacob Zuma's Cabinet between 2014 and 2017.

The carving up of the African continent by colonial powers in Berlin in 1884 is to blame for the failure to give South African citizenship to a Zimbabwean-born convicted fraudster appointed to the sensitive position of chief of staff to former minister of police Nathi Nhleko.

This, more or less, was Nhleko's argument to the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into State Capture on Monday 27 July justifying his appointment of Leon Abednigo Mbangwa in 2015.

In terms of commissions of inquiry's greatest hits, Nhleko's argument is up there along with SARS IT head Mmamathe Makhekhe-Mokhuane's reference in 2018 to the Drakensberg Boys' Choir during testimony to the Nugent Commission of Inquiry into SARS.

"The Drakensberg Choir was established in 1967, and it is a boys' choir, if I may say that," she responded to a question about long-term SARS employees.

