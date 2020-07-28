South Africa: Presidency On Spokesperson Khusela Diko Taking Leave of Absence

press release

The Spokesperson to the President, Ms Khusela Diko, has requested The Presidency to allow her to take leave of absence from all official roles in government, pending investigations on recent allegations involving her and her husband in tender irregularities in the Gauteng Department of Health.

The Minister in The Presidency, who is her immediate supervisor, as well as the President of the Republic, have accepted her request for leave of absence whilst the allegations are being investigated.

The Presidency has appointed Mr Tyrone Seale to act in the position of Spokesperson to the President whilst Ms Diko is on leave.