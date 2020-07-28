South Africa: Minister Congratulates Master KG On Hit Song

28 July 2020
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

The Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture, Nathi Mthethwa, has congratulated Master KG and Nomcebo Zikode on their global success for the hit song 'Jerusalema'.

The song, with more than 50 million views on YouTube, has people from all over the world dancing to it on social media with the hashtag #JerusalemaDanceChallenge.

"We are happy that you have put our country on the global map. You have used song and dance to unite the whole world. We note the collaboration with Burna Boy, a move that augers very well with the government's programme of strengthening our ties on the continent," the Minister said.

Master KG also did a remix to the song with Burna Boy, a Nigerian musician.

The Minister on Tuesday hosted a virtual meeting with Master KG and Zikode to celebrate the success of the song.

Master KG said he was surprised when the song, released in December, reached one million views on YouTube after one week.

"I believe in my music, which I started way back in Tzaneen, Limpopo. That's where I started to make beats and producing music. We've been getting a lot of international calls from people who want us to perform the song. We need our government to help us to make this possible," he said.

Zikode said she's been trying to get a breakthrough in the music industry for the past 15 years.

"Things were not happening. God blessed me with this song. I had goosebumps when I listened to it," she said.

