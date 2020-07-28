Malawi Police Arrest 'Cash-Madam' Dorothy Shonga Over Mera Bootleg Deals

28 July 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Paul Chamdimba Nkhoma

Malawi Police Services have arrested entrepreneur and socialist Dorothy Shonga, who owns D.C Brand Cloud, a local branding and marketing company, popularly known as 'Cash-Madam' after being implicated in bootleg deals at Malawi Energy Regulatory Authority (MERA).

Police arrested Shonga on Tuesday following investigations that she was given a contract of supplying golf shirt to MERA at MK75, 000.00 each while the same golf-shirt at local markets rages MK10,000.00 to MK20,000.00 each.

Out of price Shonga has been getting huge sum of money at the institution where she been dealing directly with MERA chief executive officer Collins Magalasi.

Police raided Mera headquarters on Monday and two arrested Magalasi, communications officer Patrick Maulidi and Bright Mbewe from Mera's procurement department.

National Police spokesperson James Kadadzera confirmed the arrests of Shonga but could not give further details.

'Cash-Madam' is currently being kept at Area 3 police.

MERA is among Malawi government parastatals where public funds have been ended into DPP gurus pockets.

Shonga has been using her firm "DC Brand Cloud" in getting dubious deals from former president Peter Mutharika's Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) government.

The 'Cash-madam' has recently also be "entangled" in a love relationship with rapper Tay Grin as she publicly posted messages on social media boasting about their affair, branding the DPP politician-cum-singer as "Cash-king" with love statements.

Shonga has been living a boastful and luxurious life after got separated from her husband. She also dominated the social media when her nude photos were leaked to the public through social media platforms.

When asked in April 2020 during "Tikudziweni" program by Brian Banda at Times TV, Shonga source of his riches, she boasted made money through campaign of Zambia President Edgar Lungu.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
France, U.S. May Intervene As Mozambique Insurgency Intensifies
Big Brother Naija 2019 Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
AfDB Chief Adesina Exonerated of All Wrongdoing by Panel Review
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.