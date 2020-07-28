Malawi: Police Interdict 13 Cops Over Lule Murder Case As Court Reserves Bail Ruling

Malawi Police has interdicted a deputy commissioner of police Evalista Chisale and 12 other officers pending conclusion of a murder case of Buleya Lule who was brutally killed at Lilongwe police station.

Police director of Human Resource Management and Development Stain Kaliza says in a memo dated July 28, 2020 that the police murder suspects will remain suspended until the conclusion of the case.

"Be informed that the following officers have been interdicted from duty with effect from 28 July, 2020 pending completion of a case of murder contrary to section 209 of the penal code," reads the communication.

The officers are accused of being involved in the death of Buleya Lule who died in police custody.

The 13 police officers answering the charge of murder are Mvula, Paulo Chipole, Joshua Chavinda, Ronnex Kapesa, Robert Tchaka, Ikraim Malaya, Richard Kalawire, Stevie Mashonga, Maxwell Mbidzi, Dereck Mitswati, Innocent Wanda, Fanny Chiwambo and Abel Maseya.

Meanwhile, the High Court in Lilongwe has reserved bail ruling for the 13 police officers.

Judge Ivy Kamanga has reserved the bail ruling until Friday.

Lawyer representing 12 suspects in the case, Lugano Mabutwa said all the 13 suspects are seeking bail and their fate will be heard on Friday.

The suspects who have been in custody for about two weeks are accused to have murdered a suspect in a case relating to abduction of a person with albinism.