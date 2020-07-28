Malawi: Court Frees Boxer Israel Kam'mwamba

28 July 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Phillip Pasula

Blantyre-based walter weight boxer Israel 'Money machine' Kam'mwamba has been freed by the Magistrate Court in Blantyre after spending a week in police custody for beating people at Chilomoni Township.

Kam'mwamba escaped prison sentence when he was fined K40 000.00 and president for the Malawi Professional Boxing Control Board, Lonzo Zimba, came to his rescue in paying the fine.

His arrest was bringing fears ahead of his international fight against a Tanzanian on 8th August in Tanzania.

A fellow boxer, Limbani Lano, was following the proceedings and told Zodiak Broadcasting Station (ZBS) that as a first offender, Kam'mwamba has also been told to be cleaning at a nearest police station or unit.

"He was charged on the two counts. On the first count he was told to be cleaning at a nearest police unit as a first offender while on the second count he was fined K40 000.00. I want to thank our president, Mr Lonzo Zimba and the entire board for assisting with the money for the fine.

"I also wish to advise my fellow boxers that as boxers, we should learn to be calm. We should not retaliate when people provoke us outside the ring," remarked Lano.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nyasa Times

Don't Miss
France, U.S. May Intervene As Mozambique Insurgency Intensifies
Big Brother Naija 2019 Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
AfDB Chief Adesina Exonerated of All Wrongdoing by Panel Review
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.