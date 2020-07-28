Tanzania: Mkapa's Agrarian Purpose, the Way We Remember Him

THERE is an old maxim that says, "a tree is counted worthy when is down", perhaps it was meant for some other people other than the now-deceased President Benjamin William Mkapa.

His contributions in making agricultural sector profitable and modernised are very notable and much as he might no longer live with us the marks he left kept on singing his efforts form the moment he left the office in December, 2005.

He left power when the sector was growing at 6 per cent, whereby major sectorial transition was dominated by diversification instead of usual way of depending on upping productivity. This was just a component in a macroeconomic resurgence, as the entire economy was growing at 7 per cent, all the way from 1.8 percent in 1995 when he took over the Presidential reins.

At times, President Mkapa had to go against donor communities' states policies which wanted commitments expressed in implementations of Structural Adjustment Policies (SAPs) be extended even to agriculture. His commitment to the country was observed when he re-instated subsidy system.

To ensure food sufficiency, and a need to boost application of improved seeds and fertilisers, the Mkapa administration reintroduced fertilizer subsidies through National Agricultural Input Voucher Scheme (NAIVS)-after being halted in 1982 due to repeal of village legislation- by pumping enough resources needed to help small scale farmers realize their potential and by so doing improving the lives of more than 70 percent Tanzanians residing in rural areas at that time.

The impacts of this bold decision were no mean, not only made farming cheap, it increased maize production to 3.2 million tons in 2004/05 from 1.8 tons in 1996/97 season. Mindful of the fact that Tanzania's as well as Africa's achievement in agricultural sector was inextricably bound to the global economic pattern.

He used several local and international platforms to launch crusades against exploitative, denigrative and humiliating nature of globalisation. He could lament on the fact that rich countries make it difficult for us to escape the poverty trap by charging us escalating tariffs when we try to process our agricultural products before exporting them.

In September 2005, at the AU's headquarters in Addis Ababa Ethiopia, he clearly pinpointed European Union's tariff system which imposed a tariff of 7.3 percent of unprocessed coffee while final processed coffee beans incurred 30 percent tariff.

He expounded that a Tanzanian farmer selling cashew nuts would get 0.5 US dollars a kilo, while the final consumer price was 50 time that amount. Few visionaries live to see the fruits of their hard labour, many reaches their end when little has been done to actualize their goals, but that was not the case for the son of William.

He penned down the now famous Vision 2025, in which it expressed its wishes to have Tanzanians attain a Middle Income class status before the year 2025. Just few weeks ago, the World Bank declared Tanzania to have attained that threshold making it one of the promising emerging economies in the world.

The last time I had a physical encounter with President Mkapa was in 15th October 2011, in Dar Es Salaam, under the auspices of Mwalimu Nyerere Foundation (MNF) during commemorating the death of Mwalimu Julius Neyerere, the nations' founding father.

MNF organised a dialogue that was to be moderated by Mr Mkapa himself. The auditorium was full to the brink as many people- mostly youth- had to stand after missing seats. That was not a problem to them as long as the moderator was the respected President.

At my back was an vocal and outspoken young politician, Mr Hussein Bashe, who nine years latter was to be appointed the Deputy Minister for Agriculture.

Hon. Bashe's fiery contribution appeared to have reminded Mr Ben a very important issue that was transpiring at that time, and it was none other than Economic Partnership Agreement (EPA)- a trade agreement negotiated between European Community and East Africa Community among others.

Under the agreement Tanzania like other EAC member states would have to reduce to zero tariffs on 90 percent of all EU's industrial goods in exchange for only its 335 products, subjecting 648 tariff lines-which includes maize cakes and cotton seed oil cake -currently enjoying Everything But Arms (EBA), into competition without EU's tariff protection.

About 91 per cent of Tanzania's trade with the EU is dominated by raw agricultural products, like, coffee, tea, spices, fruits and vegetables, fish, tobacco, hides and skins. Had it been signed, the EPA pact would expose majority of these products into severe tariff competition with EU's imports.

In his roaring tone yet carrying reasonable arguments, he ended the session with arguably imploring words, "these are things that as a country we need to seriously discuss".

To date, Tanzania hasn't signed the EPA agreement and has been at the forefront to beseech other EAC member states to desist from doing that, and it is convincing to believe that the former President played a greater role in making it happen.

President Benjamin Mkapa will be laid to rest tomorrow, the tree has fallen, but his value has been counted all the time.