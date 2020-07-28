Tanzania Share Index Remains Unchanged for Third Week in Row

Stock Market

THE Tanzania Share Index (TSI), remained constant during the week, closing at 3,466.81 points for the third week in a row as all domestic counters record no movement in prices in the mentioned period. Similarly, the domestic market capitalisation remains at TZS 9,104.31bln ($3.94bln) same as the close of the last two weeks.

The TSI is up 1.04 per cent since the beginning of the year 2020. On the other hand, the All Share Index (DSEI) lost a slight 0.22 point, to close the week at 1,796.52 points. The drop of the DSEI follows a 0.01 per cent drop in the total market capitalization to TZS 14,915.15bln ($6.46bln).

The DSEI is still down 12.8 per cent year to date as investors are still wary of emerging markets on the still apparent ravage of the global economy by the coronavirus. The slight drop of the DSEI during the week originated from two cross listed counters, despite an appreciation on one cross listed counter, while the rest remained similar to the previous week.

National Media Group (NMG) was the largest loser during the week as the price went down by 10.7 per cent. NMG is already down 72 per cent since the beginning of the year following the disruption of digitisation of advertisement and information. NMG was followed by KCB Bank which dropped by 2.63 per cent.

On the other hand, East African Breweries gained 2.37 per cent. Market activities on the equity side were substantially slower as the total equity turnover went down by 63 per cent thanks to fewer activities on the TBL and CRDB counters.

The total equity turnover realized during the week totaled to TZS 479.74mln ($0.208mln) compared to 1.3bln ($0.56mln) during the previous week. The top mover spot was retained by TBL which accounted for 80 per cent of the turnover, by far followed by CRDB which accounted for 12.2 per cent of the turnover.

Collectively TBL and CRDB accounted for 92.2 per cent of total equity activities during the week. Somewhat 76,635 shares were traded on the TBL counter at a price of 5,000/-in five deals, to realize a turnover of TZS 383.18mln ($0.166mln).

CRDB traded a total of 418,581 shares at a weighted average price of 140/-to realise a turnover of 58.6mln ($0.025mln). The Exchange (DSE), released its quarterly financial results for the period ending 30th June 2020.

Despite the challenge of Covid-19 during the year 2020, the Exchange managed to grow its underlying revenue by 51 per cent during the first six months of 2020 compared to a similar period during 2019. Conveniently, total expenses only grew by 17.5 per cent, which pushed up the operating margin to almost 40 per cent compared to 22.65 per cent for the first six months of 2019.

However, on a quarter to quarter basis, the operating margin dropped from 42.56 per cent during Q1-20 to 36.85 per cent during Q2-20 as a result of a 10.2 per cent decline in the total revenue while expenses grew marginally by 1.3 per cent.

The drop in revenue during Q2-20 is a result of a 62.4 per cent decline in transactions fees and 31 per cent decline in CSD fees, caused by slower market activities in the period of intense Covid-19 cases globally. As a company, fundamentals are still very solid for the Exchange, with a very healthy balance sheet which encourages growth in investment income.

Listing fees, mostly from Treasury bonds, is still growing strong, especially as the government encourages longer term securities, and an increased appetite of Treasury securities from the public. Foreign investors were net sellers during the week, recording a net outflow of $0.16mln) while accounting for 79.88 per cent of divestments.

Local investors were net buyers, accounting for 96.91 per cent of the total investments into the market. Market, bills and bonds The value of transactions on the Interbank Money Market (IMM) grew by 39 per cent week on week as activities return to full fledge on the IMM.

The amount traded up to Thursday 23rd July 2020 totaled to TZS 118bln ($51.1mln). On the other hand, the interbank rate slightly gained 2bps during the week from a substantial decline during the previous week. The interbank rate closed on Thursday at 3.02 per cent.

On 22nd July 2020, the Bank of Tanzania offered to the public a total of TZS 90.23bln ($39.07mln) worth of Treasury bills. The 182 days and 364 days tenors were oversubscribed by 217 per cent and 20.6 per cent respectively.

The 91 days tenor was undersubscribed by 11.8 per cent while the 35 days tenor was fully subscribed. The total tender size was 113.94bln ($49.34mln), marking a total oversubscription rate of 26.3 per cent. The Bank of Tanzania accepted a total of TZS 73.5bln ($31.83mln) only, leaving more than 40.4bln ($17.51mln) on the table.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Stock Markets By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The successful amount was 81.5 per cent of the offer size. As a result, the yield on all tenors went down by at least 9bps. The total weighted average yield to maturity (WAYTM) averaged to 3.96 per cent, down 16bps from the previous Treasury bills auction which averaged at 4.12 per cent.

Currency Market

The shilling went back to depreciation after a slight appreciation on the Interbank Foreign Exchange Market (IFEM) during the previous week. During the week under review, up to Thursday 23rd July 2020 the shilling marginally lost 53 pips.

The shilling closed on Thursday at a weighted average exchange rate of TZS 2,309.37/USD. Compared to a similar period during the previous week, the value of transactions on the IFEM rose by 13.4 per cent to a total of $7.6mln. The value should be higher when IFEM data for Friday 24th July becomes available.