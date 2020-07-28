Tanzania: Ministry Eyes 526/-Collections in 2020/21

28 July 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Deus Ngowi

THE Ministry of Minerals is refocusing its efforts and improving institutions under it that would see into it that it collects at least 526.72bn/- in 2020/2021 fiscal year.

The target comes after the sector has emerged one of the major areas earning the country huge revenue through sales of minerals and gemstones.

It is an increase of 11.9 per cent from the last fiscal year that was 470.35bn/-, a target that was surpassed by the ministry after collecting a whopping 528.23bn/-, a collection largely attributed to sweeping measures initiated by President John Magufuli and implemented by the ministry since 2015.

The Minister for Minerals, Mr Dotto Biteko said at Arusha on Saturday that last year's collection surpassed the target by 12.3 per cent and thanked officials under his ministry and the Minerals Commission for the enormous gain, however asked them not to relax as many hurdles are still ahead.

"The ministry is supposed to collect 526.72bn/-in 2020/2021 as opposed to last financial year's target that was 470.35bn/-. I congratulate the officials under my ministry and the Minerals Commission for beating and surpassing the target ... still we should not be carried away by the success, let us put in more efforts so that in this financial year, we surpass the target again," said Mr Biteko.

The energy sector growth in 2019 reached 17.7 per cent, up from a mere 1.5 percent in 2018 and was followed by the Works unit that registered a growth of 14.8 per cent.

Contribution of the mineral sector to the State coffers grew to a record 5.2 per cent in last year.

"All these have been possible because of concerted efforts, initiatives and innovations as well as knowledgeable officials present to work and manage your areas, I thank you so much," the minister told the regional officials.

The success comes after the fifth phase government that is currently winding up its business to pave a way for the general election slated for October, introduced several measures, including initiating Mineral Trading Centres in each mining producing region.

That also included erecting a perimeter wall of 24.5 kilometres around Mirerani Mines that produce tanzanite to curb arbitrary mineral deals.

The minister said priorities for this financial year include improvement in revenue collections, control and management of largesize and middle mining activities and put in place conducive environment that would motivate more investment in the mining sector.

Others are to empower artisanal miners so that they become efficient in their activities, earn them a living and boost government's income.

The list also included managing well inspection systems in the mines and collecting effectively all data relating to minerals and seeing into it that Corporate Social Responsibility theory is well put in practice with the investors.

However, he hailed the Minerals Commission for a work well done, saying that there are many issues that were a challenge to him, but they addressed them.

