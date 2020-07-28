Tanzania: Use Local Radio to Inform Farmers On Right Crop Price

KAGERA Regional Administrative Secretary (RAS), Professor Faustin Kamuzora has appealed to proprietors and reporters in local Radio Stations to effectively inform farmers on crops' prices to eliminate unnecessary tensions.

Equally, he urged them to educate the public on efforts being taken by the government to improve key sectors including health, education, water sector and rural electrification.

Professor Kamuzora noted that the region is blessed with abundant tourism attractions, which if wisely tapped would speed people's development and the entire nation.

The RAS made the observation while presiding over a function organised by Kagera Community Radio (KCR FM) to award best listeners in a tourism programme held in Bukoba Municipality over the weekend.

Expounding, Professor Kamuzora noted that the upgrading of Burigi Chato, Rumanyika Karagwe and Ibanda Kyerwa National Parks was a golden opportunity where Tanzanians could benefit through construction of Five Star Hotels.

In the course, he commended KCR FM radio for airing people-oriented programmes adding that more efforts should be made to educate the public on how to avoid contracting diseases including malaria and reducing the rate of malnutrition among children.

"Better health of a population is central to the development of a nation since a healthy population lives longer and is more productive and contribute more to a nation's economy. Effective public health system from the grassroots level are important in providing care for the sick and putting in place measures that promote preventive services of diseases," he said.

To-date about 12 radio stations, which include Kasibante FM, Vision FM, KCR FM, Mbiu FM, Shinaz FM and Rumuli FM (Bukoba Municipal Council) have been licenced by TCRA and operating in Kagera Region.

The list also cited Fadeco FM, Karagwe FM (Karagwe), Kwizera FM (Ngara), Bukoba Radio FM (Bukoba Rural), and Humuliza FM (Muleba).

A few years ago, Kagera Region was among regions with high malaria prevalence. However, due to joint efforts more lives have been saved.

"We have managed to reduce the malaria prevalence rate from 42 per cent in 2007 to 15. 5 per cent this year, while the national malaria prevalence rate which currently stood at 7.1 per cent. "People should get right information on how to avoid contracting malaria including use of long lasting insecticide treated nets (LLINs), how to access treatment, importance of Indoor Residual Spraying (IRS) and use of Artemisinin Combination Therapy (ACT)," he said.

However, he attributed the success to Indoor Residual Spraying (IRS), use of Insecticide Treated Nets (ITN) and to provide measles vaccinations and polio jabs to infants.

Malaria cost African governments over 12 billion US dollars each year while in every minute a child dies due to malaria. Women and children carry a heavy disease burden mostly from preventable diseases.

The media can play a crucial role in altering social behavior and perpetuating sex and gender stereo types.

On his part, KCR FM Managing Director (MD), Mr Yusto Muchuruza explained that the aim of the programme was to sensitize people on tourism attractions available in Kagera region and tap them to improve their incomes.