AS many people within Tanzania, in the region and rest of the world came into terms with the news, about the sudden death of our beloved former President of the United of United Republic of Tanzania, from 1995 to 2005, and as the dust begin now to settle, waiting to lay him to rest, in his everlasting resting place.

At his home village of Lupaso, near Masasi, Mtwara Region, his economic effect and other contributions, nationally, regionally and internationally, will remain with Tanzanians generation for many years to come.

Undeniably, in weighing the overall economic record of the President Benjamin William Mkapa administration, the consensus opinion thus far appears to have landed on variations of the description especially when taking into account the economic journey in which performance of his predecessors and those who followed after him, his impact as well known as Mzee wa Ukweli na Uwazi will be remembered for many years to come.

Having attended graduated education at the university of Dar es Salaam during his administration, coupled with knowledge and insight, enriched in his book, titled: My life, My purpose, a book I personally consider to be like an exceptional gemstone, only to be found in Tanzania, will continue to appeal to would-be leaders, scholars of development, international politics and diplomacy.

Throughout the ten years of his presidency the late former president Mkapa advocated substantial economic reforms, such as the denationalisation of national assets, safeguarding international debt relief and streamlining the public service.

In my judgment the late Mkapa successors inherited a solid economy after years of improvements, with the economy and the labour market headed in the right direction on all key economic indicators.

This colossal achievement and vision and advise contained in his book on various aspects of his childhood, political maturation, leadership and the growth of the State and politics in Tanzania, as well as mediating some political commotions in neighbouring countries will be difficult to disremember.

Former President Mkapa impact over his term in the office and thereafter, will in my opinion increasingly be viewed at present and for the future as being neither outstandingly successful for laying a foundation that would be remembered as a foundation of Tanzania economic success within the region and in the context of global economic dynamics.

Whether such an assessment is accurate can only be more firmly concluded with further passage of time, and perhaps also with analytical comparisons to his successors. But in my view, given economic reforms and the eventual his contribution after his ten years of leadership as president, an evaluation of Mkapa's economic impact will remains in our minds forever.

Conceivably the most effective way to judge the late President William Mkapa's overall economic legacy at a glance is to compare his results with other presidents from African's recent history.

While each president, in his/ her own way is faced succinctly contrasting situations, a comparison of Mkapa's performance across a range of relevant metrics, at least in my opinion provides a measure of historical context to his efforts that I believe will stimulate many to come.

As per any measure one may take or any judgment one may decide to use, the late President Mkapa ended his term recording several top-ranking marks across several economic indicators, which include, but not limited to overseeing the reforms that unlocked largest constrains that the confronted the then government and supported institutions that led to make fundamental changes in policies, strategies, workforce-skills and organisational linkages that helped Tanzania to respond to rapidly changing global economic dynamics.

While the debate will continue to rage for some time over just how positive President Mkapa's economic impact has been, there is plenty accomplishments that the Tanzania today is in distinctly health economically, a solid foundation that led to entering the middle income status, based soundly on leadership and guidance and measures taken when Mkapa took office in 1995.

Many will continue to believe that the swift actions taken by Mkapa prevented the economy from eclipsing those infamously dark days of the global economic down. A number of macroeconomic measures including household wealth creation, employment opportunities and trade flows etc. were all as a result of bigger vision the late Mkapa had for this nation.

In my assessment, the free plan that Mkapa implemented in conjunction with team he selected, the Bank of Tanzania and the Treasury turned the country's fortunes around speedily.

Still, in my opinion, it is conceivably the fiscal stimulus that was introduced by the late former president Mkapa during his time in the office that had the greatest initial impact in unlocking an economy that was in virtual free-fall, especially in light of the fact that the collection of taxes improved and monetary policy strengthened.

Meticulously trailing the economic recovery journey in terms of the biggest Benjamin Mkapa accomplishments is his record on sound macroeconomic reforms undertaken. During his ten-year presidential term, Mkapa oversaw changes especially fiscal policy that up to date left much to be desired.

Finally, the, ethos, the philosophy, the spirit and reverberations of the late, President Mkapa's economic stance during his term, in my opinion looks to have been one of inspiring and a calm, spectacular, steadiness, one upon which his successors, namely retired President Dr Jakaya Mrisho Kikwete and current sitting President Dr John Pombe Magufuli have, in their term in the office has been built on unit and growth, that is now being enjoyed by Tanzanian as one united nation.

Certainly, at the bigger picture, it seems that the economic stability and reforms championed by the late Mkapa has given Tanzanians.

Despite his human limitations during his term in the office as a human being, Mkapa's remarkable solid foundation on the economy means that Tanzania under leadership of our united leaders who have been an example to other nations in the region and in the world, is ideally positioned to bolster growth rates to historic average levels that would spur achievement of each Tanzanian.

Besides, while deficits do or might surface on each of president's end-of-term report card, the late president Mkapa performance and achievements holds up more than adequately against deficits that might have happened in the due course of being a leader.

As such, perhaps history will view the late president Mkapa legacy as being one of precisely the steadinesses that the country needed and as a necessary foundation to the better days that the future leaders of Tanzania can hopefully learn to deliver to the Tanzanian people.

It's really hard to assign to a president or even more broadly to a political establishment credit or blame for things, one has done during his lifetime. A lot of policies take a long-time to take effect and achievement one has done surfaces more when one has been called to the almighty God.

Today, as Tanzanians and rest of the world grieve on the loss of our former president of the United Republic of Tanzania, the late Mkapa, his vision and service to Tanzanian people and to the rest of the world will be retained for many years to come. RIP.