Nigeria: Buhari, APC Governors Meet Via Video Conferencing

28 July 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Agency Report

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday met with governors elected under the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the virtual meeting, which lasted for about 40 minutes, may be reconvened to discuss party matters including the forthcoming National Convention of the party as well as the Edo and Ondo governorship elections.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has fixed September 19 and October 10 for the Edo and Ondo governorship elections, respectively.

NAN reports that those with President Buhari at the coordinating venue of the meeting include Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo and Secretary to Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha.

Others were the Chief of Staff to the President, Ibrahim Gambari, and the Chairman of the APC Governors' Forum and Governor of Kebbi State, Atiku Bagudu.

Mr Bagudu, who spoke to State House correspondents at the end of the meeting, declined comment on the outcome of the meeting.

He, however, announced that there would be another meeting involving members of the APC caretaker committee at the State House, today.

(<a target="_blank" href="http://nannews.ng">NAN</a>)

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
France, U.S. May Intervene As Mozambique Insurgency Intensifies
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Big Brother Naija 2019 Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
AfDB Chief Adesina Exonerated of All Wrongdoing by Panel Review
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.