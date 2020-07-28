Nigeria: Buhari, APC Governors Meet Via Video Conferencing

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday met with governors elected under the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the virtual meeting, which lasted for about 40 minutes, may be reconvened to discuss party matters including the forthcoming National Convention of the party as well as the Edo and Ondo governorship elections.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has fixed September 19 and October 10 for the Edo and Ondo governorship elections, respectively.

NAN reports that those with President Buhari at the coordinating venue of the meeting include Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo and Secretary to Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha.

Others were the Chief of Staff to the President, Ibrahim Gambari, and the Chairman of the APC Governors' Forum and Governor of Kebbi State, Atiku Bagudu.

Mr Bagudu, who spoke to State House correspondents at the end of the meeting, declined comment on the outcome of the meeting.

He, however, announced that there would be another meeting involving members of the APC caretaker committee at the State House, today.

