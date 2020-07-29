Kenya: Man Surrenders to Police After Stabbing Wife to Death

A 34-year-old man surrendered to police Tuesday morning after he killed his wife who was a nurse at Gilgil Sub-county Hospital.

Gilgil county police commander John Onditi said the couple had a quarrel in the wee hours before the enraged husband fatally stabbed his wife.

Mr Onditi said the man drove away to an unknown destination and later presented himself to the police at around 11am.

"He surrendered after establishing that police had circulated the number plate of his vehicle," said Mr Onditi.

But as police interrogated the suspect, he became ill and was rushed to hospital where it was established that he had taken poison.

"We were able to get the container that contained the poison in his car. He is recovering at the hospital under police watch," the police boss said.

Initial investigations, Mr Onditi added, indicated that the two had an argument after the husband accused his wife of having an extramarital affair.

The two got married last year in a colourful church wedding, but the couple had been fighting over infidelity allegations, neighbours said.