Tanzania: Mkapa Spread Leadership Wings Beyond Borders

THE demise of the former Tanzanian President Benjamin Mkapa has opened up his tremendous achievements for the country and the international community.

The third-phase President leaves behind thousands of files to be admired and no book could contain all, as he worked tirelessly before, during and after his presidency until a few days before his passing on last Friday at a Dar es Salaam hospital.

While some of his feats have been described by different national and international leaders, many of them are perceptible and appreciated by all who cherish peace and development of people, nations, regional blocs and international organisations.

The Secretary General of the United Nations (UN), Mr Antonio Guterres who expressed deep sadness upon passing on of the great stateman is of the view that the late Mr Mkapa who will be buried today at his Lupaso home village, was an experienced diplomat and a respected regional peacemaker and advocate of reconciliation.

He was also a member of the Panel of Eminent Persons appointed by the Secretary General to review and enhance the role of the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD).

As for the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) that expressed its sadness on the death, noted with appreciation of how President Mkapa worked tirelessly to address the plight of refugees, hosting many in his home country and serving them.

UN High Commissioner for Refugees, Mr Filippo Grandi said that during President Mkapa's tenure Tanzania became host to the highest number of refugees on the African continent, after more than 700,000 fled to the country from Rwanda, the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Burundi.

"President Mkapa showed the world the generosity of the Tanzanian people by welcoming families forced to flee their homes. In addition, he was instrumental in peace-building efforts across the region, leading to thousands of refugees being given the chance to safely return home," noted the Commissioner.

UNHCR joins Tanzania in mourning the loss of former President Mkapa, and the Commissioner reaffirmed their continued support to the government and citizens of Tanzania in upholding the institution of asylum for people fleeing war, violence and persecution.

On another frontier, the African Wildlife Foundation (AWF) joined the global community to mourn the loss of Mr Mkapa, extending their heartfelt condolences to his family, his friends and the nation of Tanzania who have lost a true gem.

"I am broken and deeply saddened by the tragic and sudden passing of my good friend and colleague Benjamin Mkapa. His dedication and commitment to wildlife conservation and brilliant diplomatic statesmanship was second to none. Africa mourns a great leader," AWF CEO, Mr Kaddu Sebunya said upon hearing the tragic news.

Above serving as the president of Tanzania, Mr Mkapa's portfolio and impact followed him beyond his time in office. As one of the continent's most celebrated thought-leaders, he was actively engaged in various leadership forums, boards and mediation talks.

At AWF, he was the longest-serving board member, having joined in 2006 then took over as Vice Board Chair from 2011 until his passing on.

His deep understanding of conservation's importance, across multiple sectors, helped focus policy as he championed the need for wildlife and wild lands in a developing Africa.

In recent months, amidst the Coronavirus pandemic, he worked closely with AWF leadership in various forums. One of them was The First Virtual African Protected Areas Directors Conference where he emphasized: "Nature is an investment that should be prioritised as it is our insurance policy against zoonotic diseases. Africa can rise only if we do it right."

Mr Sebunya noted that nurturing young leaders is one legacy for which he will be remembered and through which his work on behalf of conservation will continue to thrive.

In 2014, he conceptualised the African Leadership Forum in collaboration with The Uongozi Institute.

The forum was conceived as a space for Africa's eminent elders to interact with current and future leaders around strategic challenges facing the continent and help develop sustainable solutions.

"Mzee was a dedicated board member who was always at hand to support AWF. It has been an absolute pleasure serving on the board with him, and today I lead the AWF family in mourning his passing. "We send our deepest sympathies to the Mkapa family, his many friends around the world, and the people of Tanzania and extend our profound appreciation for his generosity of time, passion and his unwavering support. Rest well, Mzee Mkapa. We will miss you. I will miss you," said Heather Sturt Haaga, AWF Board Chair.

South Africa's former President, Mr Jacob Zuma said Mr Mkapa's death robs Africa of a peace broker and Africa's outstanding son who contributed considerably to the quest for peace and stability on the continent.

"The passing of the third president of Tanzania robs the continent of one of its outstanding sons who contributed immensely to the quest for peace, stability, and a better life for the African peoples. I worked closely with President Mkapa during the protracted negotiations to end the conflict in Burundi. "The talks were held primarily in Tanzania and we received immense support from President Mkapa and his government. His commitment to finding solutions that would create an Africa free of conflict is also evidenced by the fact that he led peace missions in other parts of East Africa as well, even after retirement," Mr Zuma said in a statement.

Zuma said Mkapa would also be fondly and gratefully remembered for his role during the struggle for liberation in South Africa, as he was outspoken on international platforms, including the UN, not mincing his words when it came to demanding an end to racial oppression and the colonialism of a special type in South Africa and in Namibia.

Namibia's President, Mr Hage Geingob took to social media to convey his condolences: "Following the passing of the former President of Tanzania, H.E Benjamin Mkapa, a brilliant son of Africa and Tanzania, I join the international community in extending my most sincere condolences to President John Magufuli and the people of Tanzania."

The African Union Commission Chairperson, Mr Moussa Faki Mahamat sent his message of condolence via social media: "It is with deep sadness that I learnt of the passing of Mzee Benjamin Mkapa, former President of Tanzania. A statesman particularly remembered as an indefatigable peacemaker in the East African region. My thoughts and prayers go out to his family, the people and the government of Tanzania."

President Mkapa also worked with the World Bank and IMF to implement broad economic reforms, securing financial aid and debt relief as he led Tanzania to continue to open its economy.

On that front, Mr Mkapa acknowledged that the world was getting smaller than it was a generation ago because of the revolution in technology and communications due to the economic integration of nations.

"But it is still a very inequitable association of nations, and there's a very wide gap -- wide differences in standards, not styles of life, but standards of life. While we may have rising expectations in the poorer countries, the realization [of those expectations is] getting further and further behind," Mr Mkapa once said in an interview.