Tanzania: Mkapa's Legacy Shines On...nation Bids Fitting Farewell to Iconic Leader

TANZANIANS and foreign dignitaries on Tuesday bade a fitting farewell to the late former President Benjamin Mkapa, who will be laid to rest today in his home village.

The country came to a standstill as mourners showed up in big numbers in the streets and at the Uhuru Stadium in Dar es Salaam where a state funeral for Mzee Mkapa was held.

President John Magufuli led national leaders and foreign dignitaries to pay final respects to the fallen statesman and iconic diplomat who leaves behind an incredible legacy.

During his reign as the Head of State, Mkapa would regularly bring streets, villages, towns and cities to a standstill each time he passed by for official duties and he did it once again in his death.

Dar es Salaam dwellers flocked at the Uhuru Stadium to offer their celebrated leader a fitting final farewell, with many others queuing alongside roads where the motorcade carrying the body of the late Mzee Mkapa passed.

From Immaculate Catholic Church in Upanga to Uhuru stadium and to the Airport where the body was airlifted to Masasi District and transported to Lupaso village on motorcade, Tanzanians from all walks of life thronged the streets for a grand final goodbye to their loved leader.

The body was airlifted by a chopper of the Tanzania People's Defence Forces (TPDF) to Lupaso village, Masasi District in Mtwara region for burial ceremony today.

Mourners, most in customarily black outfits, wore somber faces throughout the event, officiated by President Magufuli, who was introduced into politics by Mzee Mkapa in the mid-1990s.

Mkapa's sudden demise is such a big loss for the country and the rest of the world, he said.

Even the strongest individuals would succumb to the anguish of losing a leader of Mkapa's caliber, so was President Magufuli, who broke in tears as he recalled how the late third-phase president supported him and shaped his political career.

He reiterated that if it wasn't for the late Mkapa, then probably he wouldn't be the head of state today.

"It was him who appointed me the deputy minister of Works when I was elected Member of Parliament for the first time. He then promoted me as a full minister in the year 2000. He treated me as his own son... it hurts me so much," said Dr Magufuli.

In his speech, Dr Magufuli who often struggled to hold back tears as paid tributes to fallen statesman, highlighted a number of fundamental social and economic reforms orchestrated by the late Mkapa during his presidency.

Dr Magufuli described Mzee Mkapa as the man of the people, and an exemplary leader who dedicated most of his time to serving his beloved country and its people.

The late Mkapa was a blessing to all Tanzanians as he dedicated his knowledge and ability on serving the national interest during his time of service and after retirement, eulogised President Magufuli.

"Most of the things we are seeing today are the result of the systems that he put in place during his tenure in office, he was a man of the people, our country and the world has lost a real gem," said the president.

It was during Mkapa's tenure, 1995-2005, when the Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA), Tanzania Social Action Fund (TASAF), the Prevention of Corruption Bureau (PCB) which was later converted to Prevention and Combating of Corruption Bureau (PCCB), National Strategy for Growth and Poverty Reduction (Mkukuta) and Properties and Business Formalisation Programme popularly (Mkurabita) just to mention few, were established.

He instructed and supervised a number of infrastructural projects for which the country began to construct highways at tarmac level and bridges, a move that aimed at opening up the country and linking the regions and ease movement of people, goods and services.

Mzee Mkapa is also credited for removing nuisance taxes, enhancing international cooperation, winning back the trust by global financiers as well as improving the access to social services such as water, education and health.

President Magufuli said it would be difficult for Tanzanians to forget the profound and significant role Mr Mkapa played in the country's development endeavours as he took bold measures to ensure growth of all key socio-economic sectors.

"All sectors were sufficiently covered during his tenure, his working spirit served as a lesson to many of us, he has set a legacy that will be remembered forever by everyone in the country," he noted.

President Magufuli revealed that he talked to Mzee Mkapa on a phone a few hours before he was pronounced dead, and was shocked and stunned upon receiving the sad news.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"He assured me that he was fine. He told me 'John don't worry, I am fine and hoping to recover soon'... these were the last words that he told me during our conversation," recalled the tearful Dr Magufuli.

Other leaders who paid their final tribute to the late Mkapa at the Uhuru Stadium were Vice-President Samia Suluhu Hassan, President of Zanzibar Dr Ali Mohamed Shein, Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa and former Presidents Ali Hassan Mwinyi and Jakaya Kikwete.

Prime Minister of Burundi Gen Alain Bunyoni represented the Burundian President Evariste Ndayishimiye and paid glowing tributes to Mzee Mkapa who mediated in Burundi peace talks.

The list also included the Zanzibar Second Vice-President Ambassador Seif Ali Idd, heads of security forces, judges, former prime ministers, members of the diplomatic coup, representatives of international organisations, religious leaders and leaders of political parties.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa of Zimbabwe will today be represented by the vice-president Kembo Mohadi, who arrived yesterday afternoon.