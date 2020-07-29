Tanzania: Farewell Mkapa, a Towering Citizen As Well As Statesman

ONE of the popular sayings related to the Almighty God revolves around the fact that His decisions are fault-less and final.

They aren't, therefore in the category of human life related decisions for which there are openings for appeal, and thus the possibilities for their being overturned.

Death, an eventuality against which no human being is immunised, fits into that fact.

From the word GO, therefore, upon every person's entry onto this world via birth, what is certain is that, within a particular hour someday, which is unannounced but is only God's secret, the person dies.

Naturally, the people who were close to the deceased as parents, broader family members, friends, acquaintances, and who connected to him or her in various other ways, are deeply embittered.

Momentarily, many psyche themselves into refusing to accept the reality, deluding themselves that the death of the beloved one isn't true, or is maybe a hoax that would vanish as a dark cloud and the person at the centre of the "drama" would bounce back into life and rejoin them.

Against that backdrop, the shock that gripped Tanzanians and their well-wishers worldwide in the wake of the recent death of the Third Phase President Benjamin William Mkapa in Dar es Salaam, it is pretty understandable.

Its because the deceased distinguished himself as a solid national steward who committed himself fully to the patriotic duty of spearheading the economic, social and political development of the nation.

The outpouring of grief following the heavy blow that befell the nation, as well as people across the globe who appreciated the role of our leader as a solid internationalist, attested to the high esteem in which President Mkapa was held.

Beyond being a Tanzanian citizen, and Citizen Number One during his reign at the apex from 1995 to 2005, he was greatly admired beyond his country's borders, one of his cherished roles being conflict resolution in politically troubled spots in the African continent.

His intellect and resourcefulness was also deeply appreciated worldwide, being in high demand as a resource person, via such roles as chairperson and moderator at conferences.

This meant, therefore, that, his retirement wasn't entirely plain sailing, in the context of utilising what would be plenty of free time to rest.

He wholeheartedly volunteered to forsake what would have been a quiet, restful retirement to serve his country and humanity at large. He will be hugely missed.