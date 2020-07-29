Tanzania: Why Indiscipline Players Should Be Kept At Bay

THE ruthlessness and swift manner with which the Young Africans Sports Club leadership sacked their coach is commendable.

For no sooner had the coach uttered the unprintable words over Tanzanians than the club management acted. But they did not end up there. They requested the government to expedite the coach's departure. For those who 'may be nursing other feelings' over the action taken by the club management, they need to consider the following.

Since the public killing by US policemen of the African American George Floyd, soccer players in Europe have been kneeling on one foot before the start of their respective matches under the banner, BLACK LIVES MATTER. In short, black lives do not only matter, but black people ought and must be respected.

Anyone who shows a mark of disrespect to people from any walk of life for that matter ought and must be censored by the society. As rightly noted by the club spokesman, the coach's utterances were not only directed to Young Africans players, but to all Tanzanians.

Football is a competitive game that has recently been transformed not only into a profession but also as work and a venue for bringing the people from all walks of life into one people.

But when those who are supposed to guide our youth into professional players of the game start driving a wedge through races utterances, such people ought and must rooted out of the game just like any other sports under the sun.

Local and foreign coaches are hired not to raise dust, but train and forge players into regional and international beaters in the game. It is agreed, the coach in question may have trained players in better endowed countries. But that is not a license to look down on players from other less endowed countries.

It is my sincere wish and hope that other clubs will not only support Young Africans on their move, but would also be careful when it comes to recruiting not only foreign coaches by also players.

Ultimately, we expect our local clubs recruit coaches and foreign players who are not only qualified and competent, but who also respect the people they would be working for and Tanzanians in general. But if such coaches and players think they are better than the people they are supposed to be working for, then they have no business coming to Tanzania.

Whilst still on Young Africans' sacked foreign coach, this is an opportune time to discuss this player, from the same club, who has been displaying untold indiscipline to the very people who had recruited him.

There are rumours doing the rounds in Dar es Salaam to the effect that one of the main reasons why the player has been showing disrespect to Young Africans is because he is being 'courted' by another, equally big club. The point is, the player in question is free to go to whichever club he wants to.

But he should certainly not show disrespect to the very club that had brought him in this country in the first place. As to the other equally big club, this is my advice. If indeed, they are responsible for giving the player in question this big headedness, they need to stop it because it is not going to do them any good.

Allowing a player to display such kind of disrespect to another club is wrong and if Young Africans report such misconduct to the continental and the world football governing bodies, CAF and Fifa, it may attract very heavy sanctions on the club.

Tanzania soccer clubs need to take a leaf from Europe where a misbehaving player will always find it difficult to get acceptance into another club he wants to go to. For those who have been following, closely, what has been going in the English Premier League may have realised how difficult it is for misbehaving players to get to other clubs.

I have in mind this foreign player in one of the clubs in the EPL who has not only led to the sacking of high profile coach, but has for months been a source of headache for his club. It was initially rumoured that another equally high profile club outside England had wanted him.

However, after he displayed his misconduct to his own club, the foreign club within Europe which had wanted him stalled. He later came to realise his mistakes and has since not only mended his conduct, but he has started doing what he was supposed to have done immediately he was recruited.

Therefore, the foregoing lessons ought and must be taken on board by our local clubs if we want our local and foreign players to toe the line. But if our local clubs help in stoking misconduct of coaches and players, it would be extremely difficult to forge good, professional soccer players.

European professional soccer clubs refrain from recruiting players who have displayed misconduct in their clubs because they know that bad habits die hard. European soccer clubs do so because if the player in question has the audacity of displaying his misconduct to his club, what would stop such player from replicating his misconduct in his new club?

The same applies to most if not all coaches in Europe. Most of them rarely recruit players who are known to have caused problems to their fellow coaches. For a player to be respected, a player's high discipline is paramount both to his club and his coach if he wants to attract interests from other clubs and by extension, to other coaches.

Italian and Europe's most successful coach, Carlo Ancelotti in his book titled; WINNING MATCHES, HEARTS AND MINDS, says when he was employed by Spain's Real Madrid, he wanted the recruitment a very strong midfielder for the club.

The agent responsible for the work later presented him with names of two players one of whom was Germany's Tony Kroos. Out of the two players, the best player was the other player I have deliberately omitted his name. But Carlo says this other more talented midfielder was a drunkard.

"I told my agent I wanted Tony Kroos who was a very highly disciplined soccer player." Simply put, high performance is not enough. A player's discipline is equally important. Good discipline is more often than not linked to good discipline. That is why it is surprising for a club to nurse interest on a player who displays misconduct to his own club.