Kenya/South Africa: Ex-Ingwe Tactician Banned From Coaching in South Africa

Former AFC Leopards coach Luc Eymael has suffered another setback barely a day after Tanzanian giants Yanga terminated his contract over his racist remarks.

The South African Football Association (SAFA) on Tuesday evening banned the Belgian tactician from operating in the country for life.

"It is unfortunate that this situation comes in the wake of the global campaign of Black Lives Matter. Africa has the bitter experience of its people being captured and taken as slaves on other continents," a statement on SAFA's portal reads in part.

"We have written a letter to the Minister of Sports to bring this matter to his attention, with SAFA stated position that we will raise an objection to any consideration of granting coach Eymael a work permit in South Africa in the future.

"We will also bring this matter to the attention of the world football governing body, Fifa as well as the Confederation of African Football (Caf). We are in solidarity and support the Tanzania FA and to assure them of our full cooperation on any remedial steps they may consider," it adds.

Eymael has previously coached Premier Soccer League (PSL) side Black Leopards. He got in the wrong books of Tanzanian football authorities for his careless post-match comments in Yanga's solitary goal win over Lipuli on Sunday.

In his tirade, Luc lambasted the Tanzanian Football Federation (TFF) accusing them of favoring rivals Simba, said the fans know nothing about football and "shout like monkeys".