Malawi: China Donates Towards Covid-19 Fight

Lilongwe — First Lady Monica Chakwera receives the donation from Chinese Ambassador Liu Hongyang -Pic by Roy Nkosi

The People's Republic of China (PRC) has donated medical materials to help Malawi in the fight against Covid-19.

The donation which has been made possible by the First lady of the People's Republic of China consists of thermometers and face masks.

First lady of the Republic of Malawi Madame Monica Chakwera received the donation on Tuesday at Kamuzu Palace in Lilongwe.

In her remarks after she received the donation, Madame Chakwera was grateful to her Chinese counterpart for the gesture which she said will go a long way in the fight against the pandemic.

She said the donation, which is targeting mothers, youths and health workers, has come at a right time when Malawi is experiencing a surge in Covid-19 cases.

She, therefore, appealed to the beneficiaries to use the materials for its intended purpose if the fight against the pandemic is to materialise.

PRC Ambassador to Malawi Liu Hongyang said China he has been closely watching Covid-19 situation in Malawi hence the donation.

"We have been observing the situation in Malawi and decided to team up in the fight against the pandemic by donating the materials which will help mothers and youths play a role in the fight against the pandemic," he said.

He said his government is considering more donation to Malawi Government to accelerate the fight against the pandemic.

Among others, Ambassador Liu said PRC is bringing to Malawi a team of medical experts that would team up with their Malawian counterparts to advance the fight against the pandemic.

Minister of Health Khumbize Chiponda hailed the donation saying it is key in Covid-19 fight and has come at a right time when such materials are wanted.

"First stage in Covid-19 testing is screening hence the thermometers will go a long way in ensuring that screening is done at all levels whereas face masks are needed for prevention," she said.

She, then, welcomed the consideration of bringing in medical experts saying it is important that much as the country may have equipment but personnel to impart knowledge to health workers in very important.

Earlier this year PRC announced of donating personal protective equipment to Kamuzu Central, Queen Elizabeth and Mzuzu Central Hospitals.