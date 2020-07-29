Malawi: Govt Must Put Malawi First When Dealing With Indians Problem

For fear of being labeled a racist, I know good Indians who have contributed immensely to the development of Malawi.

This article, however, is about bad Indians--the ones who abuses government tenders and, again, those who sneak into the country and get employed with relevant documents.

Weeks ago, we learnt of 30 Indians who were illegally working at some Sugar Company in Chikwawa District.

Actually, I am not, in a way, pointing my finger at these Indians. To me, they were just taking advantage of a rotten government system that they exploited.

I am happy that, at long last, these buggers were arrested and, as any person not above the law, they must face the full wrath of the law.

However, we need to address the root cause of this problem. We have a government system that allows impunity such as this to be taking place. I am sure President Lazarus Chakwera and his team will address this.

Part of the problem is that we are too lenient and, sometimes, condescending when dealing with the Indian problem.

For instance, the bail bond that the 60 Indians were given isn't deterring enough to keep these guys at bay. These are people that were robbing deserving Malawians of their right to employment and I was expecting the court to be a bit tougher on them.

Secondly, these guys were hurriedly given bail because, we know, there were some high level diplomatic meeting between Malawi and India.

We are told government was forced to free these guys because some unexplained consequences, mostly trade and financial inflows, were about to freeze.

I don't know about you, but I feel it's height time our government took a nonsensical approach in addressing problems such as these.

These threat we get from other countries as they try to protect their corrupt and wayward dissidents need to be rejected and challenged.

We cannot keep on harboring people who are not supposed to be here because we fear the retaliation from their host nation.

Those that were deported from Malawi to India should not be welcomed back. Likeswise, Malawians are deported for no right of aboard in South Africa, UK, United States and other countries.

We are a sovereign country and we should always been seen to be operating like that.

We have an Indian problem in Malawi and when dealing with it, government should always put the interest of Malawians first.