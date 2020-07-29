South Africa: Family of 13 Living in a Shack Have "Tried Everything" but "There Are Just No Jobs"

29 July 2020
GroundUp (Cape Town)
By Nokulunga Majola

Robin Kooseelal is 65-years-old and has lived in Redcliffe, Verulam, north of Durban, for more than 20 years.

Kooseelal lives in a three-room shack with 12 other relatives, the youngest member is his one-month-old grandchild. His wife Anita, 53, has been in and out of hospital for several years.

Their home is weathered and riddled with holes and broken windows. Often during heavy downpours, the family seeks shelter with neighbours or they sleep in an old car in the yard.

"I came here 22 years ago from Giyani. We struggle with everything from water to electricity. We use firewood which we fetch from a forest about two kilometres away to cook or boil water," said Kooseelal.

He said the family also uses a pit toilet next to the shack. Kooseelal said he has tried "everything to find a job" but to no avail. He currently fixes cars in his yard with his son, but they mostly rely on social grants to buy food and other necessities.

"My children are all unemployed and they all depend on this grant and the little I make from fixing people's cars. A week often goes by without making anything. We are tired of living like this," said Kooseelal.

His son Keran, 34, said he has been looking for a job without any prospects so far. "It's not like we have not been trying. There are just no jobs," says Kegan. "We are overcrowded in this house, chances are if any of us gets [Covid-19] we are all at risk of getting infected.'"

Ward 59 Councillor Chris Langa said he is aware of the Kooseelal family's plight. "I have known the family for a very long time. I am trying my best to get them a house or a decent place to live in. Their living situation is really worrying especially since they have small children in the house."

GroundUp is being sued after we exposed dodgy Lottery deals involving millions of rands. Please help fund our defence. You can support us via Givengain, Snapscan, EFT, PayPal or PayFast.

Read the original article on GroundUp.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 GroundUp. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: GroundUp

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
France, U.S. May Intervene As Mozambique Insurgency Intensifies
AfDB Chief Adesina Exonerated of All Wrongdoing by Panel Review
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Big Brother Naija 2019 Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.