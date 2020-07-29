Kenya: Sports Tribunal Throws Out Objections in League Ending Case, Hearing Date Set

28 July 2020
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Timothy Olobulu

Nairobi — The Sports Disputes Tribunal (SDT) has thrown out objections by the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) and eight Kenyan Premier League (KPL) clubs in the case by Chemelil Sugar and KPL objecting the decision to end the top flight season.

Tribunal chair John Ohaga on Tuesday struck out all objections raised by the Federation and the eight clubs with costs, saying the case will proceed to hearing.

Ohaga has now set the hearing date for the 18th of next month and further extended the Stay Orders suspending the decision to end the season.

-More to follow

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Capital FM

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
France, U.S. May Intervene As Mozambique Insurgency Intensifies
AfDB Chief Adesina Exonerated of All Wrongdoing by Panel Review
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Big Brother Naija 2019 Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.