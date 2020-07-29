South Africa: Minister Zweli Mkhize Confirms Total of 459 761 Cases of Coronavirus Covid-19

As of today, a cumulative total of 459 761 confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa have been recorded.
Case Data
Province
Total cases for 28 July 2020
Percentage total
Eastern Cape
75067
16,3
Free State
18134
3,9
Gauteng
164584
35,8
KwaZulu-Natal
68101
14,8
Limpopo
7502
1,6
Mpumalanga
11552
2,5
North West
17791
3,9
Northern Cape
3997
0,9
Western Cape
92983
20,2
Unknown
50
0,0
Total
459761
100,0
Testing Data
The total number of tests conducted to date is 2 830 635 with 28 424 new tests conducted since the last report.
Sector
Total tested
New tested
PRIVATE
1601142
57%
13362
47%
PUBLIC
1229493
43%
15062
53%
Total
2830635
28424
Reported Deaths and Recoveries
Regrettably we report 190 new COVID-19 related deaths: 11 from Eastern Cape, 55 from Gauteng, 62 from KwaZulu Natal, 49 from Western Cape, and 13 from North West. This brings the cumulative number of deaths to 7 257.
We convey our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers who treated the deceased.
The number of recoveries currently stands at 287 313 which translates to a recovery rate of 62,5%
The provincial breakdown is as follows:
Province
Deaths
Recoveries
Eastern Cape
1545
60745
Free State
154
2178
Gauteng
1680
102614
KwaZulu-Natal
685
27682
Limpopo
67
3565
Mpumalanga
65
5812
North West
72
6638
Northern Cape
29
1244
Western Cape
2960
76835
Total
7257
287313