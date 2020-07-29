South Africa: Minister Zweli Mkhize Confirms Total of 459 761 Cases of Coronavirus Covid-19

press release

As of today, a cumulative total of 459 761 confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa have been recorded.

Case Data

Province

Total cases for 28 July 2020

Percentage total

Eastern Cape

75067

16,3

Free State

18134

3,9

Gauteng

164584

35,8

KwaZulu-Natal

68101

14,8

Limpopo

7502

1,6

Mpumalanga

11552

2,5

North West

17791

3,9

Northern Cape

3997

0,9

Western Cape

92983

20,2

Unknown

50

0,0

Total

459761

100,0

Testing Data

The total number of tests conducted to date is 2 830 635 with 28 424 new tests conducted since the last report.

Sector

Total tested

New tested

PRIVATE

1601142

57%

13362

47%

PUBLIC

1229493

43%

15062

53%

Total

2830635

28424

Reported Deaths and Recoveries

Regrettably we report 190 new COVID-19 related deaths: 11 from Eastern Cape, 55 from Gauteng, 62 from KwaZulu Natal, 49 from Western Cape, and 13 from North West. This brings the cumulative number of deaths to 7 257.

We convey our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers who treated the deceased.

The number of recoveries currently stands at 287 313 which translates to a recovery rate of 62,5%

The provincial breakdown is as follows:

Province

Deaths

Recoveries

Eastern Cape

1545

60745

Free State

154

2178

Gauteng

1680

102614

KwaZulu-Natal

685

27682

Limpopo

67

3565

Mpumalanga

65

5812

North West

72

6638

Northern Cape

29

1244

Western Cape

2960

76835

Total

7257

287313