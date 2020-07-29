Zimbabwe: Murder Accused Kwekwe City Boss to Continue Reporting for Duty

29 July 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)

Kwekwe City housing director, Edson Chiyangwa will continue reporting for work despite having a murder case pending before the courts.

Last week, Chiyangwa, in self defence gunned down one member of a machete welding gang that had invaded his Forever gold mine.

He was arrested and arraigned before the courts where he was granted bail.

However, in an interview with NewZimbabwe.com this week, Kwekwe mayor Angeline Kasipo maintained that Chiyangwa was innocent until proven guilty by a court of law and council would not interfere and allow the housing director to continue with his duties.

"No disciplinary procedure will be taken against Mr. Chiyangwa and he will continue reporting for duty as usual. As far as are concerned he is innocent until proven guilty by a court of law. We will not comment on the issues which are before the courts," Kasipo said.

She also said the death of the mine invader was a private affair that was not committed during the line of duty as a council official.

"This is a private affair, so the council will not interfere with the court processes. The alleged crime was committed outside his duties as a council official," she said.

Chiyangwa is out on $2000 bail and is expected back in court on 6 August.

According to the State, Chiyangwa gunned down Darlington Chiundura who was in the company of 25 other armed illegal artisanal miners last week. The gang arrived at his mine unannounced at 11 pm and demanded Chiyangwa and his business associate Cornelious Dube grant them permission to prospect at the mine.

However, the gang became aggressive after Chiyangwa turned down their proposal and armed with machetes, iron bars, and other weapons, it advanced towards Dube, Chiyangwa and employees.

Sensing danger, Chiyangwa drew out his 357 Taurus pistol and fired a warning shot in the air, an act which, however, did not deter the gang whose members continued advancing.

By that time, Dube had locked himself inside a car.

Trying to escape, Chiyangwa fired a shot at the advancing group and Chiundura was shot, leading to his death. Chiyangwa managed to escape and make a report to the police.

However, the gang preyed on Dube and destroyed the car he was in before they hacked him with machetes leaving him for dead. He is currently battling for life at Kwekwe General Hospital.

