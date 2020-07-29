Namibia: Schools Assessed On Preparedness

28 July 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Okeri Ngutjinazo

EDUCATION minister Anna Nghipondoka has directed schools to respond to a survey on the ministry's website to assess their preparedness to re-open for face-to-face classes.

The Online Schools Preparedness and Readiness Assessment Survey applies to schools resuming of Grade 4, 5, 6, 8 and 10 pupils on 3 August under stage 4 exit plan in all 14 regions.

Nghipondoka said upon submission of these reports, the ministry together with the Namibia National Teachers Union regional leadership, will meet to analyse them and determine the next course of action in response to the findings.

The ministry will then inform the nation of decisions taken on Friday, 31 July.

"I appeal to all our stakeholders particularly the pupils, parents and the community at large to remain calm and thus reaffirm our commitment to ensuring the safety of our pupils, teachers and all staff members remains paramount in all the decisions that will be taken," she said.

