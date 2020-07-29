Kenya: FKF Warns Members Against Associating With Splinter Group

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) has warned its members from associating with a Mombasa-based splinter group that has been cleared to operate by the government.

In a terse statement, FKF Chief Executive Barry Otieno further warned that he will consider unspecified action against any member of the federation who appears sympathetic to the rival faction.

"Football Kenya Federation national office has learnt of plans by a small section of non-FKF members to carry out Football Association elections, with the main aim of occasioning confusion and anarchy in the management and running of football, especially at the grassroots," Otieno said.

"Further, the national office has also learnt with a lot of concern of the continued use of FKF logo by the said non-members in their correspondences and has written to both Fifa and the Registrar of Sports with regard to the same as both the FKF emblem and logo are registered trademarks that should not be exploited without prior consent from the federation.

NEW OUTFIT

"The federation wishes to remind all members of their obligations to both FKF and Fifa Statues and the need to adhere to the same while engaging in the aforementioned matter. FKF will continue to monitor the situation, with the option of taking the next steps should these exercises infringe on the rights of any member," Otieno said.

This statement comes a day after the Sports Registrar provisionally registered Mombasa County Football Association (MCFA) as a County Sports Association, in accordance with the Sports Act 2013.

She also gave the new outfit the go ahead to hold elections within three months and file their returns.