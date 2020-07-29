Rwanda: Genocide Suspect Aloys Ntiwiragabo's Extremist Network Exposed

A French newspaper has exposed the link between a mastermind of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi in Rwanda recently found hiding in France and a well-entrenched network of extremists there who share the same genocide ideology, among others.

Preliminary investigation over crimes against humanity started in France on July 24, in the case of Aloys Ntiwiragabo, 71, who was hiding in Orléans, a city in north-central France.

However, new information reveals that his sphere of influence stretches 240 kilometers away to Rouen, capital of the northern French region of Normandy, where he is kingpin in an anti-Rwanda government extremists' network.

For their activity there, Rouen earned the infamous tag of the "European capital of genocidaires," as previously reported by online publication, Le Poulpe.

Last December, Le Poulpe reported that in Rouen, Rwandan genocidaires and members of an armed group continue to exercise their influence on the diaspora with impunity.

"The extremist Rwandan community of Rouen was founded by Jean-de-Dieu Ngabonziza, Aloys Ntiwiragabo's brother-in-law. He was the first member of the family to arrive in France in 1998," French investigative journalist, Theo Englebert, who tracked and recently reported about Ntiwiragabo's hideout, told The New Times on Tuesday, July 28.

Col. Ntiwiragabo, a spy chief during the 1994 Genocide who, among others, arranged meetings that planned massacres, was also co-founder of the genocidal FDLR militia based in DR Congo.

In the mid-2000s, Englebert said, several subordinates of Aloys Ntiwiragabo joined him in Rouen.

Englebert said these include Colonel Christophe Hakizabera, another co-founder of FDLR, Colonel Augustin Munyakayanza, an FDLR commander, and Emmanuel Ruzindana, who was FDLR Commissioner for Political Affairs.

"Meaning he potentially had considerable influence in Rouen because this community is the work of his brother-in-law and the FDLR," Englebert said.

Even after Ntiwiragabo's hideout was revealed, however, Englebert does not think that the former's extremist network and associations will be dismantled under the pretext that they are extremists.

Englebert said: "After all, they have the right to exist and even to be extremists. It is democracy. What is more disturbing is France's great leniency towards FDLR officials. This should be a question."

Reports from France indicate that soon after his whereabouts became known last week, a preliminary investigation for crimes against humanity was started.

"This (preliminary investigation) was in regard to our revelations. It is encouraging and it shows the importance of journalism which reveals facts of public interest as does Mediapart."

On July 24, French publication, Mediapart revealed the presence in France of Ntiwiragabo, a former chief of military intelligence and alleged architect of the Genocide against the Tutsi.

Soon after, Etienne Nsanzimana, the president of Ibuka- France, issued a statement calling on authorities in France to arrest Ntiwiragabo.

It is reported that his support network extends to Seine-Maritime where his family and their organization established themselves more than two decades ago.

Who facilitated their entry and stay, with impunity?

At the end of the Genocide when the then genocidal regime was defeated, hundreds of the latter's hierarchy went into exile.

Very many former Rwandan leaders - with blood on their hands - went into exile in France and Rouen became a favored destination for many of them.

The city eventually got nicknamed by other Rwandans in France the "European capital of genocidaires."

Genocide researcher Tom Ndahiro is baffled by recent developments in France as they raise more questions.

Ndahiro said: "After the capture (last month) of Felicien Kabuga in Paris, and discovery of Col. Aloys Ntiwiragabo in Rouen, this is a clear sign that there are many more genocide fugitives in France."

"This has raised several questions: How did they get there? For how long have these high ranking genocidaires been in that country? Knowing how difficult it is to get a Schengen visa, one has to know who facilitated their entry and stay with impunity."

According to Ndahiro, Col Hakizabera who is a known FDLR commander "happily lives in France for a long time."

Hakizabera was one of the fake witnesses of French Judge Jean Louis Bruguiere in his "concocted accusations" against the Rwandan leaders.

Regarding the latter, Ndahiro posed: "Does it mean France considers FDLR as a humanitarian NGO and not a terrorist outfit?"

In Rouen, Jean de Dieu Ngabonziza, Ntiwiragabo's brother-in-law leads the way. He arrived in France in 1998, aged 41, and settled in Rouen.

Five years later, he founded the Association of Rwandans of Normandy (ARN) in which he was the first president. It later metamorphosed into what they now call the Association for the Promotion of Rwandan Culture (APCR).

Alain Gauthier, president of Collectif des Parties Civiles pours le Rwanda (CPCR), a rights group which has for nearly two decades worked to bring Genocide suspects living in France to book, indicated that in Rouen, Ntiwiragabo's brother-in-law and others formed the ACPR, under the pretext of pursuing cultural objectives but they had another agenda.

Gauthier said: "They thus hide under cultural appearances to pursue political aims."

"To exist, they come together in cultural associations but in reality their objective is political. Paris is between Rouen and Orléans, so they can easily find and contact each other. (Jean-Marie Vianney) Ndagijimana is at the heart of this network," Gauthier added, noting that he suspects the former ambassador and Minister is also holed up somewhere in Orléans.