Rwanda: Magnell Impressed By Level of Team Rwanda Riders

28 July 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Peter Kamasa

STERLING Magnell, the head coach of the national cycling team, has commended his riders for their impressive form and level of fitness despite the country and sport world being under lockdown amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Team Rwanda riders last week reported to camp at the Africa Rising Cycling Centre (ARCC), in Musanze District, for a brief training and assessment ahead of the 93rd UCI Road World Championships scheduled for September 20-27 in Aigle-Martigny, Switzerland.

After assessing seven riders that were named on the tentative roster, Magnell says that he was pleased that their level was not severely affected.

"The athletes are now back home, but they were given a training schedule to follow before they are recalled for residential camp," said the American tactician.

"I was impressed. They are all in good form, and I have a feeling we will do much better at this year's world championships than last year. I have confidence in our riders."

Tour du Rwanda's former champions Joseph Areruya and Samuel Mugisha lead the seven-man roster that also comprises Moïse Mugisha who finished second in this year's edition. The trio makes the men's elite category.

Renus Byiza Uhiriwe and Jean Eric Habimana are expected to represent the country in the U-23 category, while Eric Muhoza and Étienne Tuyizere will compete in the junior category.

There will be more than just medals at stake for Rwanda at this year's world championships as the world cycling governing body (UCI) will also be announcing the host country for the 2025 edition, which Rwanda is bidding for against Morocco.

Come September, Rwanda will be making her seventh consecutive appearance at the world's biggest cycling event, and attempting to win a historic first medal at the global stage.

Last year at the Yorkshire (England) championships, both Moïse Mugisha and Samuel Mugisha failed to complete the men's elite road race, while Habimana also abandoned the juniors' road race, with compatriot Uhiriwe finishing in 45th position.

