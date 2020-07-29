Rwanda: Volleyball - Mutuyimana Poised for APR Return

Aimable Mutuyimana, a former captain of the APR volleyball club, could rejoin the army side for the 2020/21 season, head coach Elie Mutabazi has revealed.

The 29-year-old outside attacker's contract with his current club UTB expires at the end of the ongoing 2019/20 season.

"We would be happy to have him back, and hopefully he will soon agree to personal terms," said Mutabazi, noting that Mutuyimana would add strength and experience to his squad.

Should Mutuyimana re-sign for APR, he will be looking to inspire the black-and-white outfit to their first league title in seven years. He previously won the championship twice with APR, in 2012 and 2014 before crossing to former champions UNIK.

"If we reach an agreement, we will offer him a two-year contract," Mutabazi added.