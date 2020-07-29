Rwanda: Covid-19 - Rwanda's Recoveries Cross the 1,000 Mark

Rwanda on Tuesday, July 28, reported 47 new Covid-19 cases and 30 recoveries, bringing the tally of recovered cases to 1,005 against 916 active cases.

The results were obtained from 3,521 sample tests conducted Tuesday.

According to the Ministry of Health, of the new cases, 36 were reported in Kigali among residents of villages under lockdown and contacts of positive cases.

Though Kigali is currently the leading hotspot of this pandemic in the country since the end of last month, Dr Nsanzimana recently told The New Times that preventive measures should be observed everywhere by everyone so as to contain it.

He said: "Covid-19 is likely to move where people move most, Kigali is an example. However, all other provinces had cases and could be affected. Therefore, it is everyone's responsibility to wear masks all time in public, keep a meter distance and wash hands so we can stop this virus until we get a vaccine."

On the same day, 5 new cases were detected in Rusizi district, four in Nyamasheke district and two others confirmed in Rulindo district.

Since the outbreak of this pandemic in the country by mid-March, the country has recorded a total of 1,926 Covid-19 cases.

The pandemic has also claimed the lives of five people, two of whom being peacekeepers serving on a UN mission.

In total, the country has so far conducted 251,815 Covid-19 sample tests.

In bid to further contain the pandemic in the country, Rwanda Biomedical Centre (RBC) announced that Community Health Workers (CHWs) will soon be engaged in the Coronavirus treatment process.

This development, according to RBC, was adopted due to the significant role played by the community health workers in reducing Malaria deaths in the country.

Trainings are also in the pipeline for these CHWs.