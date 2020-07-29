Rwanda/Tanzania: Mugiraneza Set for New KMC Contract

Former Rwanda international Jean Baptiste Mugiraneza is hopeful of securing a new deal with Tanzania side KMC after serving out his first one-year contract this month.

The Dar es Salaam-based outfit finished in 13th place with 46 points on the 20-team Tanzania premier league table this season, with the veteran midfielder playing an integral role as the club's vice-captain.

Speaking to Times Sport in a telephone interview, Mugiraneza confirmed that KMC had expressed interest in offering him a new deal. "Discussions for a new deal have started and so far so good. I have a pre-contract proposal that I have to revise and give feedback to the club."

The former APR skipper also revealed that some other teams - some in top four - have been monitoring him and he was considering holding talks with one of them.

"I enjoyed my first season with KMC, particularly for trusting me with the vice-captaincy responsibilities. But right now I am out of contract, so I am open to new offers."

Mugiraneza began his senior career at SC Kiyovu before signing for APR in 2007. In February, 2009, he was linked with a move to French club Stade Rennais but nothing came out of it.

In 2015, Mugiraneza left APR to join Tanzanian side Azam FC but after just one season, in December 2016, he was released and immediately signed for Kenyan giants Gor Mahia.

From Gor Mahia, he rejoined APR and played for the army side for two seasons before he was released with 15 other players last year.