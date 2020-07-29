Rwanda: Goalie Mazimpaka Joins Gasogi on One-Year Deal

28 July 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Damas Sikubwabo

Gasogi United completed the signing of former Rayon Sports goalkeeper André Mazimpaka on a one-year deal on Tuesday, July 28.

Mazimpaka, 30, joins Gasogi as a free agent after spending the last two years at Rayon.

Having joined Rayon at the start of the 2018/19 campaign, Mazimpaka was part of the team that won the league title last year. He also pulled off stunning individual exploits where he kept ten consecutive clean sheets, and 18 in total, that season.

The custodian is the latest arrival at the club following the recent signing of striker Bertrand Iradukunda from Mukura, Herve Beya Beya and Bola Lobota from DR Congolese side Maniema as well as Eric Nzitonda from Gicumbi.

In March 2019, Mazimpaka was named as Rayon Sports Player of the Month for February, becoming the first goalkeeper to scoop the club's monthly award since the inception of the accolade in 2018.

Mazimpaka previously featured at SC Kiyovu, Musanze and Mukura.

Read the original article on New Times.

