Namibia: PDM Irked By Twaloloka Donation Procedures

28 July 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Taati Niilenge

The Popular Democratic Movement Walvis Bay urban constituency coordinator has accused the government of being selfish and limiting others who want to help Twaloloka residents.

Richard !Hoaeb and his group showed up at Twaloloka on Tuesday morning to donate goods but was advised by representatives from the governor's office and law enforcement agencies on the procedures to follow.

He also complained that law enforcement agencies advised them against wearing political party colours at the site, while Swapo members walked around wearing their party colours.

"We will not leave the story here. We want to look at the residents and see their joy. There is a difference between you donating to a third person than you donating in person. We want to see the facial expressions and smiles. It means a lot.

"The governor's office does not want us to experience the joy of helping another person in need. What more do they want to control? We are tired," he said.

He said government only realises now that the residents need them, while the residents have been begging for help for years.

He added that he was surprised that although there is money in the country, nobody had thought of designing emergency shelter plans where affected people will be placed immediately.

He noted that Namibia has a vast area of land and everybody deserves to live in a house, adding that good governance starts at local authorities and regional councils.

Erongo regional governor Neville Andre yesterday urged those that wanted to donate goods to Twaloloka residents to liaise with the office of the governor, supported by the office of the mayor and urban and rural constituency offices.

All contributions will be dropped at the Mutamanene fire station at Kuisebmond before distribution to the Twaloloka residents.

Meanwhile !Hoaeb has contacted the governor's office for a meeting and plans to return to Twaloloka soon to deliver blankets and mattresses amongst others.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Namibian

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
France, U.S. May Intervene As Mozambique Insurgency Intensifies
AfDB Chief Adesina Exonerated of All Wrongdoing by Panel Review
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Big Brother Naija 2019 Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.