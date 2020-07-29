Namibia: PDM Irked By Twaloloka Donation Procedures

The Popular Democratic Movement Walvis Bay urban constituency coordinator has accused the government of being selfish and limiting others who want to help Twaloloka residents.

Richard !Hoaeb and his group showed up at Twaloloka on Tuesday morning to donate goods but was advised by representatives from the governor's office and law enforcement agencies on the procedures to follow.

He also complained that law enforcement agencies advised them against wearing political party colours at the site, while Swapo members walked around wearing their party colours.

"We will not leave the story here. We want to look at the residents and see their joy. There is a difference between you donating to a third person than you donating in person. We want to see the facial expressions and smiles. It means a lot.

"The governor's office does not want us to experience the joy of helping another person in need. What more do they want to control? We are tired," he said.

He said government only realises now that the residents need them, while the residents have been begging for help for years.

He added that he was surprised that although there is money in the country, nobody had thought of designing emergency shelter plans where affected people will be placed immediately.

He noted that Namibia has a vast area of land and everybody deserves to live in a house, adding that good governance starts at local authorities and regional councils.

Erongo regional governor Neville Andre yesterday urged those that wanted to donate goods to Twaloloka residents to liaise with the office of the governor, supported by the office of the mayor and urban and rural constituency offices.

All contributions will be dropped at the Mutamanene fire station at Kuisebmond before distribution to the Twaloloka residents.

Meanwhile !Hoaeb has contacted the governor's office for a meeting and plans to return to Twaloloka soon to deliver blankets and mattresses amongst others.